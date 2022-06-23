Tides rally in ninth, knock off Iron Pigs, 7-6

The Norfolk Tides (32-35) got back in the win column against the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs (38-30) with a 7-6 victory on Wednesday night at Coca-Cola Park.

Entering the top of the ninth down by one, Terrin Vavra led off with a walk and would later score on Jordan Westburg’s game-tying double. After advancing to third on an error during the play, it allowed him to score on a sacrifice fly from Gunnar Henderson, which would prove to be the game winner.

After scoring the last 10 runs of last night’s series opener, the Iron Pigs continued to pour it on offensively, plating five runs on five hits in the second to take the early lead.

Shed Long Jr. snapped the Pigs’ scoring run with a two-run single in the fifth to get the Tides on the board. Terrin Vavra then came up with runners on first and second and no outs but lined into a double-play, erasing the scoring threat. The Tides would get on the board again in the sixth, when Anthony Bemboom brought home DJ Stewart on a two-out single.

After a bumpy start to his 2022 Tides debut, Bruce Zimmermann settled in and kept the Tides in the ballgame by not allowing a run over his final 4.0 innings of work out of the bullpen, striking out seven batters and walking three.

Jonathan Araúz delivered in the top of the eighth for the Tides, driving in a pair of runs on a single to tie the game at 5-5, but the Iron Pigs scored one run in their half of the frame, a deficit the Tides were ultimately able to overcome.

Both teams are back in action tomorrow night for game three of this six-game set at Coca-Cola Park. RHP Cody Sedlock (2-1, 5.79) is scheduled to start for the Tides, while LHP Bailey Falter (3-0, 1.54) is tabbed to start for the Iron Pigs. First pitch slated for 7:05 p.m.