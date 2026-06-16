Waynesboro: ‘The Music of Amy Winehouse’ comes to the Wayne Theatre

The Wayne Theatre in Waynesboro will welcome “Back To Black: The Music of Amy Winehouse,” on Saturday, July 18, at 7:30 p.m.

This internationally acclaimed production stars UK performer Reine Beau and offers audiences a moving and energetic journey through Amy Winehouse’s celebrated catalog of music.

Winehouse became known around the world for her soulful vocals, deeply personal songwriting, and unmistakable musical style that blended jazz, soul, rhythm and blues, and contemporary pop influences.

Audiences can expect performances of many of Winehouse’s most beloved songs, including “Rehab,” “Back To Black,” “Valerie,” “Love Is A Losing Game,” “Me & Mr Jones,” and more.

“Amy Winehouse’s music continues to resonate deeply with audiences around the world,” said Tracy Straight, executive director of the Wayne Theatre. “This production offers a thoughtful and engaging celebration of her artistry and legacy.”

Tickets and show details are available at www.waynetheatre.org or by calling the Wayne Theatre Box Office at 540.943.9999.

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