Donate
Donate
Home Staunton: Mary Baldwin University, Heifetz Institute, extend arts partnership
Local

Staunton: Mary Baldwin University, Heifetz Institute, extend arts partnership

Chris Graham
Published date:
mary baldwin university college MBU MBC Staunton student
Mary Baldwin University. Photo: © MargJohnsonVA

Mary Baldwin University and the Heifetz International Music Institute have signed a new three-year agreement that will continue a signature arts and education partnership in the City of Staunton.

The agreement continues a partnership established in 2011, when the Heifetz Institute relocated its summer program from Wolfeboro, New Hampshire, to the Queen City.

This summer marks the Heifetz Institute’s 30th anniversary, with students arriving on the MBU campus this week for another season of world-class instruction and public performance.

“The Heifetz Institute exemplifies the kind of partnership that strengthens both Mary Baldwin University and the community we serve,” said Dr. Paul Deeble, the provost at Mary Baldwin University. “We are proud to continue this longstanding relationship and the cultural vitality and educational enrichment it brings to Staunton, our campus, and the Shenandoah Valley.”

Each summer, the Heifetz Institute attracts accomplished young string musicians from across the United States and around the world to study with renowned faculty and perform throughout the Staunton community.

The Institute’s Festival of Concerts brings regular public performances to Mary Baldwin and other local venues, creating a vibrant summer season for audiences and contributing to Staunton’s reputation as a regional destination for arts and culture.

“For 15 summers, Mary Baldwin University has served as the home of the Heifetz Institute, helping us create an environment where extraordinary young musicians can live, learn, and perform at the highest level. This renewed agreement reflects a shared commitment to education, community engagement, and artistic excellence, and we look forward to continuing that work together for years to come,” said Benjamin K Roe, president & CEO of the Heifetz International Music Institute.

Support AFP




Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

ICYMI

1 Rockingham County: Effort ongoing to reintroduce the American chestnut to the Valley
2 Former Virginia Tech BOV rector sues Spanberger over his dismissal
3 Last Week in Rob Schilling: Hope nothing bad happened to our favorite MAGA host
4 Waynesboro Police still mum on vehicle break-ins: Protecting the shield?
5 Albemarle County schools leader resigns as division deals with fallout from child sex arrests

Latest News

donald trump
Politics, U.S. & World

Freedom 250 is over and done with: Trumpapalooza, baby!

Michael Schoeffel
concert music
Local

Waynesboro: ‘The Music of Amy Winehouse’ comes to the Wayne Theatre

Chris Graham

The Wayne Theatre in Waynesboro will welcome "Back To Black: The Music of Amy Winehouse," on Saturday, July 18, at 7:30 p.m.

july fourth fireworks display
Local

Charlottesville: Cville Spectacular fireworks show returns on Fourth of July

Chris Graham

The Cville Spectacular will ring in the Fourth of July with an 18-minute fireworks show launched from the top of Carter Mountain shortly after 9 p.m. on Independence Day.

mobile phone repair cell
U.S. & World

Help finding a fix: New website highlights growth of free community repair events

Chris Graham
cannabis farmer plantation
Politics, Virginia

Spanberger announces compromise on retail weed, eyes 2027 rollout

Chris Graham
Server racks in server room data centers
Politics, Virginia

Data center tax break impasse at the heart of a Virginia Democrat civil war

Chris Graham
donald trump
Politics, U.S. & World

Copy of U.S.-Iran deal leaked: Looks like the Iranians won this one, y’all

Chris Graham
Copyright © 2026 Augusta Free Press LLC. All Rights Reserved.
DMCA.com Protection Status