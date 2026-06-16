Mary Baldwin University and the Heifetz International Music Institute have signed a new three-year agreement that will continue a signature arts and education partnership in the City of Staunton.

The agreement continues a partnership established in 2011, when the Heifetz Institute relocated its summer program from Wolfeboro, New Hampshire, to the Queen City.

This summer marks the Heifetz Institute’s 30th anniversary, with students arriving on the MBU campus this week for another season of world-class instruction and public performance.

“The Heifetz Institute exemplifies the kind of partnership that strengthens both Mary Baldwin University and the community we serve,” said Dr. Paul Deeble, the provost at Mary Baldwin University. “We are proud to continue this longstanding relationship and the cultural vitality and educational enrichment it brings to Staunton, our campus, and the Shenandoah Valley.”

Each summer, the Heifetz Institute attracts accomplished young string musicians from across the United States and around the world to study with renowned faculty and perform throughout the Staunton community.

The Institute’s Festival of Concerts brings regular public performances to Mary Baldwin and other local venues, creating a vibrant summer season for audiences and contributing to Staunton’s reputation as a regional destination for arts and culture.

“For 15 summers, Mary Baldwin University has served as the home of the Heifetz Institute, helping us create an environment where extraordinary young musicians can live, learn, and perform at the highest level. This renewed agreement reflects a shared commitment to education, community engagement, and artistic excellence, and we look forward to continuing that work together for years to come,” said Benjamin K Roe, president & CEO of the Heifetz International Music Institute.

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