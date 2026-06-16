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Home Charlottesville: Cville Spectacular fireworks show returns on Fourth of July
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Charlottesville: Cville Spectacular fireworks show returns on Fourth of July

Chris Graham
Published date:
july fourth fireworks display
(© mathiasalvez – stock.adobe.com)

The Cville Spectacular will ring in the Fourth of July with an 18-minute fireworks show launched from the top of Carter Mountain shortly after 9 p.m. on Independence Day.

Hard as it might be to believe, Charlottesville went without a fireworks show on the Fourth for several years.

The Cville Spectacular got the bombs bursting in air again last summer.

“We really think this is a time for being proud of our community, and being proud to be American, and we’re really excited for the show this year,” said event organizer Jamie Yowell, who found us online, and asked if we could help get the word out.

Glad to help; I’m a sucker for fireworks shows.

The local show will also be broadcast live on CBS19, and streamed live on CBS19news.com.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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