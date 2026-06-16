The Cville Spectacular will ring in the Fourth of July with an 18-minute fireworks show launched from the top of Carter Mountain shortly after 9 p.m. on Independence Day.

Hard as it might be to believe, Charlottesville went without a fireworks show on the Fourth for several years.

The Cville Spectacular got the bombs bursting in air again last summer.

“We really think this is a time for being proud of our community, and being proud to be American, and we’re really excited for the show this year,” said event organizer Jamie Yowell, who found us online, and asked if we could help get the word out.

Glad to help; I’m a sucker for fireworks shows.

The local show will also be broadcast live on CBS19, and streamed live on CBS19news.com.

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