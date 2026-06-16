The contract extension that UVA Athletics announced for UVA Softball coach Joanna Hardin last week was actually signed by Hardin on March 5, per a copy of the contract that we obtained on Monday from the University of Virginia.

The signing date may be significant … later on.

The three-year extension gives Hardin a $30,000 signing bonus and a 25.6 percent annual raise.

Per her 2023 three-year extension, Hardin was making $127,365 in $127,365 in salary and supplemental compensation annually.

The new deal gives the coach $160,000 in salary and supplemental compensation annually.

In her first seven seasons at Virginia, ahead of the 2023 extension, Hardin’s teams were a cumulative 139-197, with only two winning seasons among the seven, in 2022 (28-26) and 2023 (30-22).

Her three teams since have gone 34-20, 37-17 and 40-15, and each made it to the NCAA Regionals.

I wrote earlier this month that I have been paying closer attention to Hardin’s status because of an anonymous letter regarding Hardin and the UVA Softball program that I received in May, which included a copy of a lengthy letter about Hardin and her program that was sent to UVA President Scott Beardsley dated April 2.

I’ve been able to track down several people willing to discuss the issues raised in the letter, and we’re working toward being able to report on the letter and its contents in the coming days.

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