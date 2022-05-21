Tides outscore Knights in extras after another shootout at Truist Field

The Norfolk Tides (18-22) outlasted the Charlotte Knights (16-24) on Friday night at Truist Field, winning, 9-8, in 10 innings. Kyle Stowers led the Tides offense, matching a season-high four hits. The Tides have won three of their last four games.

Charlotte was a threat for offense the entire night, scoring in six of the first eight innings. Norfolk was able to outpace the Knights with two big innings, scoring four runs in the third inning and three runs in the fifth.

The four runs for the Tides in the third started with an RBI single by Cadyn Grenier for the first run. Stowers gave Norfolk the lead with a two-run double. Kelvin Gutiérrez knocked in the final run, making it 4-1, Tides.

The Knights took the lead in the bottom of the fourth with a run in the third and three runs in the fourth. That’s when the Tides answered with three runs to retake the lead. One run scored on a double by Stowers and an error to score Grenier. Gutiérrez hit a sacrifice fly to take the lead. Robert Neustrom added a cherry on top with an RBI double to left, giving the Tides a 7-5 lead.

After Charlotte answered again with a run in the seventh, Stowers would record his fourth hit in the seventh, ripping a solo home run in the seventh. But Charlotte’s Jake Burger would hit a solo homer himself in the bottom-half, and the Knights would tie the game in the eighth on a Yolbert Sanchez RBI single to make it 8-8.

The game went into extras, when Nesutrom scored on a wild pitch in the 10th inning to plate the game-winning run. Cole Uvila, who entered the game in the ninth, finished off the Knights in the, 9-8, win. Game five of this six-game set at Truist Field tomorrow night will feature RHP Mike Baumann (0-2, 3.72) for the Tides, while Charlotte has yet to announce a starter. First pitch is at 7:04 p.m.

