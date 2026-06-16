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Home Help finding a fix: New website highlights growth of free community repair events
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Help finding a fix: New website highlights growth of free community repair events

Chris Graham
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Photo: © Elnur/stock.adobe.com

Speaking just for myself, I can’t fix anything more than a sandwich, and even that can be iffy sometimes.

I got a press release today from an outfit that goes by the name U.S. PIRG Education FundPIRG stands for Public Interest Research Group – that’s making me feel bad about being utterly useless when it comes to fixing things.

Which wasn’t the goal. The PR was meant to hype the opening of the Community Repair Hub, a joint effort of U.S. PIRG and iFixit, the first nationwide registry of upcoming community repair events, which includes events on the schedule in Virginia in Alexandria and Charlottesville.

“The rapid growth of repair events is proof that people want more than a world where nothing is built to last. Our tool helps people join in this joyful movement of people who just want to use their stuff for longer,” said Meghan Smith, an associate organizing director with U.S. PIRG Education Fund.

iFixit developed its website to be a free tool that anyone can use to mend products and build communities.

“Fixing what’s broken is a quietly hopeful act, and it’s even better when it’s shared,” said iFixit community manager Kris Rodriguez. “The Community Repair Hub makes it easy to find and host the events where people come together to do exactly that.”

These events, often held at churches and libraries, bring together volunteer fixers who help neighbors repair their items for free, which, good news for people with 10 thumbs and terrible eyesight like myself.

More than 70 fix-it groups from across the United States already have signed up to use the tool, and they have listed more than 30 upcoming events, including the one in Charlottesville that we already mentioned.

“The CVille TimeBank Repair Cafés are always very well attended.  Folks bring their broken stuff to have it repaired by volunteers free of charge. It’s a fun, friendly way to keep tons of perfectly good stuff out of the landfill and spend some quality time together as a community,” said Stephanie Blackton, the organizer of the CVille TimeBank Repair Café, which will hold is 16th repair café event on Saturday from noon-4 p.m.

“We’re very excited to expand our reach with this tool, and spread the word about these kinds of events,” Blackton said.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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