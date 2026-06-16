Speaking just for myself, I can’t fix anything more than a sandwich, and even that can be iffy sometimes.

I got a press release today from an outfit that goes by the name U.S. PIRG Education Fund – PIRG stands for Public Interest Research Group – that’s making me feel bad about being utterly useless when it comes to fixing things.

Which wasn’t the goal. The PR was meant to hype the opening of the Community Repair Hub, a joint effort of U.S. PIRG and iFixit, the first nationwide registry of upcoming community repair events, which includes events on the schedule in Virginia in Alexandria and Charlottesville.

“The rapid growth of repair events is proof that people want more than a world where nothing is built to last. Our tool helps people join in this joyful movement of people who just want to use their stuff for longer,” said Meghan Smith, an associate organizing director with U.S. PIRG Education Fund.

iFixit developed its website to be a free tool that anyone can use to mend products and build communities.

“Fixing what’s broken is a quietly hopeful act, and it’s even better when it’s shared,” said iFixit community manager Kris Rodriguez. “The Community Repair Hub makes it easy to find and host the events where people come together to do exactly that.”

These events, often held at churches and libraries, bring together volunteer fixers who help neighbors repair their items for free, which, good news for people with 10 thumbs and terrible eyesight like myself.

More than 70 fix-it groups from across the United States already have signed up to use the tool, and they have listed more than 30 upcoming events, including the one in Charlottesville that we already mentioned.

“The CVille TimeBank Repair Cafés are always very well attended. Folks bring their broken stuff to have it repaired by volunteers free of charge. It’s a fun, friendly way to keep tons of perfectly good stuff out of the landfill and spend some quality time together as a community,” said Stephanie Blackton, the organizer of the CVille TimeBank Repair Café, which will hold is 16th repair café event on Saturday from noon-4 p.m.

“We’re very excited to expand our reach with this tool, and spread the word about these kinds of events,” Blackton said.

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