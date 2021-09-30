Three Virginia tickets win $50,000: Powerball jackpot leaps to $620 million
Powerball excitement is growing in Virginia. More than 37,000 Powerball tickets bought in Virginia won prizes in the Wednesday drawing. That includes three tickets that each won $50,000.
Since no ticket in Virginia or anywhere else matched all six numbers to win the jackpot, the estimated jackpot for Saturday’s drawing grows to an estimated $620 million.
The tickets that each won $50,000 were bought at:
- Harris Teeter, located at 19350 Winmeade Drive in Leesburg
- Vienna Shell, located at 252 Maple Avenue in Vienna
- Kenbridge Market Express, located at 216 South Broad Street in Kenbridge
The winning numbers in Wednesday night’s drawing were 2-7-11-17-32, and the Powerball number was 11.
With Saturday’s estimated $620 million jackpot, if one ticket matches all six numbers, the winner will have a choice: either the full $620 million jackpot in annual payments over 30 years or a one-time cash option of approximately $446 million before taxes.
Powerball drawings are held at 10:59 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays. The odds of matching the first five numbers to win Powerball’s second prize are 1 in 11,688,054. The odds of matching all six numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 292,201,338.