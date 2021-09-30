Three Virginia tickets win $50,000: Powerball jackpot leaps to $620 million

Published Thursday, Sep. 30, 2021, 6:25 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Powerball excitement is growing in Virginia. More than 37,000 Powerball tickets bought in Virginia won prizes in the Wednesday drawing. That includes three tickets that each won $50,000.

Since no ticket in Virginia or anywhere else matched all six numbers to win the jackpot, the estimated jackpot for Saturday’s drawing grows to an estimated $620 million.

The tickets that each won $50,000 were bought at:

Harris Teeter, located at 19350 Winmeade Drive in Leesburg

Vienna Shell, located at 252 Maple Avenue in Vienna

Kenbridge Market Express, located at 216 South Broad Street in Kenbridge

The winning numbers in Wednesday night’s drawing were 2-7-11-17-32, and the Powerball number was 11.

With Saturday’s estimated $620 million jackpot, if one ticket matches all six numbers, the winner will have a choice: either the full $620 million jackpot in annual payments over 30 years or a one-time cash option of approximately $446 million before taxes.

Powerball drawings are held at 10:59 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays. The odds of matching the first five numbers to win Powerball’s second prize are 1 in 11,688,054. The odds of matching all six numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 292,201,338.