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Richmond announces Alisa Kresge as new women’s basketball coach

Chris Graham
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Alisa Kresge. Photo: UR Athletics

The University of Richmond moved quickly to fill its vacancy in the women’s basketball program, announcing the hire of Alisa Kresge, who led Vermont to three NCAA Tournament appearances in the last four years, as the new head coach.

Kresge succeeds Aaron Roussell, who was hired earlier this week at Virginia.

“We are thrilled to welcome Alisa to the University of Richmond. She is an exceptional and experienced coach with an outstanding record of success,” said the UR Director of Athletics, John P. Hardt. “Alisa has won multiple championships and reached the NCAA Tournament while maintaining a strong focus on the academic and personal development of her student-athletes. With Alisa leading the way, Richmond is well positioned to remain one of women’s basketball’s premier programs.”



Kresge was 145-89 in eight seasons at Vermont, with three conference tournament championships, two regular-season championships, three NCAA Tournament appearances, and two America East Coach of the Year honors.

She led the Catamounts to at least 20 wins in each of the last five seasons, the longest streak of 20-win seasons in school history.

“I am excited and deeply honored to lead the Spider women’s basketball program. I want to sincerely thank President Kevin Hallock, Athletics Director John Hardt, and the entire Richmond administration for entrusting me with this incredible opportunity,” Kresge said. “I am committed to upholding the standard that has been set before me — to developing young women who are not only elite competitors, but exceptional leaders, scholars, and people of character. Together, we will build on this legacy and chase championships with integrity, with purpose, and with relentless dedication.”





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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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