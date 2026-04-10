Home Preview: UVA Baseball heads to Notre Dame for ACC weekend series
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Preview: UVA Baseball heads to Notre Dame for ACC weekend series

Chris Graham
Published date:
Updated:
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Photo: UVA Athletics

It’ll be mid-April soon. Time for the UVA Baseball team to decide what it’s going to be this season.

Let’s just go ahead and say the Road to Omaha starts now, with #13 Virginia (24-10, 8-7 ACC) in South Bend for a three-game weekend series with Notre Dame (15-13, 6-9 ACC).

The Irish are 63rd in the RPI at this writing, so don’t sleep on them.

Schedule, etc.

Watch: ACCNX
Listen: WINA (98.9 FM/1090 AM)
Live Stats: VirginiaSports.com

Game 1: Friday, 5:30 p.m.

  • Virginia: LHP Kyle Johnson(0-1, 2.57 ERA, 7.0 IP, 1 BB, 9 SO)
  • Notre Dame: RHP Xavier Hirsh (2-2, 5.57 ERA, 22.0 IP, 2 BB, 21 SO)

Game 2: Saturday, 2 p.m.

  • Virginia: LHP Max Stammel(2-3, 6.75 ERA, 33.1 IP, 13 BB, 31 SO)
  • Notre Dame: RHP Jack Radel (3-2, 2.58 ERA, 47.1 IP, 15 BB, 64 SO)

Game 3: Sunday, 1 p.m.

  • Virginia: TBA
  • Notre Dame: TBA

Who to watch for

  • Mark Quatrani: .354 BA/1.114 OPS, 10 HRs, 35 RBIs
  • Davis Johnson: .269 BA/1.082 OPS, 6 HRs, 18 RBIs
  • Noah Coy: .363 BA/1.021 OPS, 3 HRs, 27 RBIs, 7 SBs/10 SBAs
  • Jayce Lee: .315 BA/.979 OPS, 6 HRs, 20 RBIs
  • Bino Watters: .314 BA/.944 OPS, 7 HRs, 28 RBIs

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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