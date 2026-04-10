It’ll be mid-April soon. Time for the UVA Baseball team to decide what it’s going to be this season.

Let’s just go ahead and say the Road to Omaha starts now, with #13 Virginia (24-10, 8-7 ACC) in South Bend for a three-game weekend series with Notre Dame (15-13, 6-9 ACC).

The Irish are 63rd in the RPI at this writing, so don’t sleep on them.

Schedule, etc.

Watch: ACCNX

Listen: WINA (98.9 FM/1090 AM)

Live Stats: VirginiaSports.com

Game 1: Friday, 5:30 p.m.

Virginia: LHP Kyle Johnson (0-1, 2.57 ERA, 7.0 IP, 1 BB, 9 SO)

(0-1, 2.57 ERA, 7.0 IP, 1 BB, 9 SO) Notre Dame: RHP Xavier Hirsh (2-2, 5.57 ERA, 22.0 IP, 2 BB, 21 SO)

Game 2: Saturday, 2 p.m.

Virginia: LHP Max Stammel (2-3, 6.75 ERA, 33.1 IP, 13 BB, 31 SO)

(2-3, 6.75 ERA, 33.1 IP, 13 BB, 31 SO) Notre Dame: RHP Jack Radel (3-2, 2.58 ERA, 47.1 IP, 15 BB, 64 SO)

Game 3: Sunday, 1 p.m.

Virginia: TBA

Notre Dame: TBA

Who to watch for

Mark Quatrani: .354 BA/1.114 OPS, 10 HRs, 35 RBIs

.354 BA/1.114 OPS, 10 HRs, 35 RBIs Davis Johnson: .269 BA/1.082 OPS, 6 HRs, 18 RBIs

.269 BA/1.082 OPS, 6 HRs, 18 RBIs Noah Coy: .363 BA/1.021 OPS, 3 HRs, 27 RBIs, 7 SBs/10 SBAs

.363 BA/1.021 OPS, 3 HRs, 27 RBIs, 7 SBs/10 SBAs Jayce Lee: .315 BA/.979 OPS, 6 HRs, 20 RBIs

.315 BA/.979 OPS, 6 HRs, 20 RBIs Bino Watters: .314 BA/.944 OPS, 7 HRs, 28 RBIs

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