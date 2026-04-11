Blue Ridge Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery is offering free oral cancer screenings on Wednesday, April 15, from 2-3:30 pm at the Fishersville clinic, located at 54 S. Medical Park Drive, in conjunction with Oral, Head and Neck Cancer Awareness Month.

To participate, arrive at the clinic on April 15 during the designated times and ask for a free cancer screening.

The screenings are part of a joint partnership with the Head & Neck Cancer Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to raising awareness of oral, head and neck cancer.

The American Cancer Society estimates that there will be 60,480 new cases of oral cavity or oropharyngeal (middle throat) cancer – with 13,150 deaths attributed to it – in 2026.

The average age of people diagnosed with these cancers is 64; one in five cases occur in people younger than 55.

Some risk factors to consider include:

smoking and alcohol use

genetic predisposition

nutrition

mouth/face injuries

oral hygiene

certain medical conditions/diseases

“When diagnosed early, oral cancer has a survival rate of 80-90 percent, according to the Head & Neck Cancer Foundation. That’s why screenings like this are important,” said M. Todd Brandt, DDS, MD, FACS, of Blue Ridge Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery.

The care team of Blue Ridge Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery recommends an annual screening from a qualified healthcare professional for most patients, as well as monthly self-examinations, which can be done at home using a bright light and mirror.







“When doing a self-exam, you want to look for anything unusual or different on or in your mouth, throat or neck – such as whitish or reddish patches, sores that won’t heal, or unexplained bleeding, swelling or lumps,” said Kaitlin Roadcap, DNP, of Blue Ridge Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery. “If your mouth, throat or neck feels, looks or functions differently than it has in the past, get it checked out by a qualified healthcare professional as soon as possible.”

Some common symptoms to look for – as identified by the CDC – include sores or pain in the mouth or throat that will not go away; swelling or unusual bleeding; or difficulty performing daily functions like breathing, speaking and chewing or swallowing food.

“Don’t wait until you’re in pain because oral cancer doesn’t always present with pain during the initial stages,” said Corey C. Burgoyne, DMD of Blue Ridge Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery. “If there is something there, an early diagnosis can mean better options and outcomes. If there isn’t, getting it checked out sooner may at least give you peace of mind.”











