Home UVA Basketball: What is Adrian Autry getting to be an assistant coach?
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UVA Basketball: What is Adrian Autry getting to be an assistant coach?

Chris Graham
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adrian autry
Adrian Autry. Photo: ACC

Adrian Autry was making $3 million a year as the head coach at Syracuse. His new job as an assistant coach with UVA Basketball pays noticeably less.

Autry, hired on April 2 to a position on the staff of head coach Ryan Odom, will be paid $350,000 a year on his two-year deal, which runs through April 30, 2028.

We have a copy of the contract, obtained on Friday through a FOIA request.

The deal also entitles Autry to $17,500 in moving expenses.

The bonus section offers Autry a $14,583.33 bonus for an NCAA Tournament appearance, all the way up to a $43,750 bonus for a national title.

Annual salaries for the other assistants:

  • Matt Henry: $350,000
  • Bryce Crawford: $275,000
  • Darius Theus: $250,000

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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