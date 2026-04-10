Adrian Autry was making $3 million a year as the head coach at Syracuse. His new job as an assistant coach with UVA Basketball pays noticeably less.
Autry, hired on April 2 to a position on the staff of head coach Ryan Odom, will be paid $350,000 a year on his two-year deal, which runs through April 30, 2028.
We have a copy of the contract, obtained on Friday through a FOIA request.
The deal also entitles Autry to $17,500 in moving expenses.
The bonus section offers Autry a $14,583.33 bonus for an NCAA Tournament appearance, all the way up to a $43,750 bonus for a national title.
Annual salaries for the other assistants:
- Matt Henry: $350,000
- Bryce Crawford: $275,000
- Darius Theus: $250,000
ICYMI
- UVA Basketball: Former Syracuse coach Adrian Autry hired as assistant coach
- UVA Basketball: What could Adrian Autry bring with him from Syracuse?
- UVA Basketball: What was Ryan Odom able to get in terms of money for his staffers?
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