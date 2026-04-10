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MLB Today: Baltimore Orioles hosting San Fran, Washington Nationals on road at Milwaukee

Chris Graham
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O’s return home after sweep of ChiSox

baltimore orioles mlb
Photo: © Marcus Jones/stock.adobe.com

The Baltimore Orioles (6-6) open a three-game weekend set on Friday with the San Francisco Giants (5-8).

The O’s return home to Camden Yards after completing a three-game sweep of the Chicago White Sox with a 5-3 win on Wednesday.

Taylor Ward (.383 BA/1.038 OPS in 2026) was 4-for-5 with two RBIs and a run scored in the win.

Kyle Bradish (1-2, 5.63 ERA) got the win, going five innings, allowing three runs, two earned, on six hits, striking out seven and walking three.

Details

  • First pitch: 7:15 p.m. ET
  • Broadcast: AppleTV (boo!)

Pitching probables

  • SF: Landon Roupp (1-1, 4.13 ERA, 1.13 WHIP)
  • BAL: Shane Baz (0-0, 4.09 ERA, 1.27 WHIP)

Nats face stern test on the road in the Midwest

Washington Nationals
Photo: © WoodysPhotos/Shutterstock

The Washington Nationals (4-8) open their weekend series on Friday on the road against the Milwaukee Brewers (8-4).

The Nats lost five of six on their recent homestand, swept by the defending champ Los Angeles Dodgers over the weekend, then losing two of three to the St. Louis Cardinals.

Joey Wiemer, a career .218 hitter in parts of four MLB seasons, is off to a torrid start in his first season with the Nats – .440 BA/1.293 OPS, 2 HRs, 4 RBIs, 8 runs scored.

Details

  • First pitch: 7:40 p.m. ET
  • Broadcast: MLB.TV

Pitching probables

  • WAS: Jake Irvin (1-1, 8.00 ERA, 1.56 WHIP)
  • MIL: Chad Patrick (1-0, 0.96 ERA, 1.39 WHIP)

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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