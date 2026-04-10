O’s return home after sweep of ChiSox

The Baltimore Orioles (6-6) open a three-game weekend set on Friday with the San Francisco Giants (5-8).

The O’s return home to Camden Yards after completing a three-game sweep of the Chicago White Sox with a 5-3 win on Wednesday.

Taylor Ward (.383 BA/1.038 OPS in 2026) was 4-for-5 with two RBIs and a run scored in the win.

Kyle Bradish (1-2, 5.63 ERA) got the win, going five innings, allowing three runs, two earned, on six hits, striking out seven and walking three.

Details

First pitch : 7:15 p.m. ET

: 7:15 p.m. ET Broadcast: AppleTV (boo!)

Pitching probables

SF : Landon Roupp (1-1, 4.13 ERA, 1.13 WHIP)

: (1-1, 4.13 ERA, 1.13 WHIP) BAL: Shane Baz (0-0, 4.09 ERA, 1.27 WHIP)

Nats face stern test on the road in the Midwest

The Washington Nationals (4-8) open their weekend series on Friday on the road against the Milwaukee Brewers (8-4).

The Nats lost five of six on their recent homestand, swept by the defending champ Los Angeles Dodgers over the weekend, then losing two of three to the St. Louis Cardinals.

Joey Wiemer, a career .218 hitter in parts of four MLB seasons, is off to a torrid start in his first season with the Nats – .440 BA/1.293 OPS, 2 HRs, 4 RBIs, 8 runs scored.

Details

First pitch : 7:40 p.m. ET

: 7:40 p.m. ET Broadcast: MLB.TV

Pitching probables

WAS: Jake Irvin (1-1, 8.00 ERA, 1.56 WHIP)

(1-1, 8.00 ERA, 1.56 WHIP) MIL: Chad Patrick (1-0, 0.96 ERA, 1.39 WHIP)

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