Home UVA Baseball: Four-run ninth lifts #13 ‘Hoos to win in opener at Notre Dame, 8-4
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UVA Baseball: Four-run ninth lifts #13 ‘Hoos to win in opener at Notre Dame, 8-4

Chris Graham
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uva baseball harrison didawick
Harrison Didawick. Photo: UVA Athletics

#13 Virginia rallied from an early 3-0 deficit, scoring four in the ninth to break a tie on the way to an 8-4 win at Notre Dame in Game 1 of a three-game weekend series on Friday.

The win snaps a three-game losing streak for the ’Hoos (25-10, 9-7 ACC).

Harrison Didawick, two homers all season coming in, had a pair of two-run homers, in the fourth and the sixth.

Zach Johnson also homered – his shot led off the top of the ninth, and broke the 4-4 tie.

A Sam Harris fielder’s choice RBI made it 6-4 Virginia, and Jake Weatherspoon tacked on some insurance with a two-run, two-out double.

Lucas Hartman (6-0, 2.21 ERA) vultured the win in relief, giving up a run on two hits.

Surprise: Opening Day starter Henry Zatkowski closed things out with a 1-2-3 ninth.

Starter Kyle Johnson was touched for three runs in the third, and exited after a four-inning stint, giving up the three runs on two hits and four bases on balls, with six strikeouts.

Joe Tiroly was 3-for-4 with a walk and two runs scored.

Game 2: Virginia (25-10, 9-7 ACC) at Notre Dame (15-14, 6-10 ACC)

Saturday, 2 p.m.
Watch: ACCNX
Listen: WINA (98.9 FM/1090 AM)
Live Stats: VirginiaSports.com

Probables

  • Virginia: LHP Max Stammel (2-3, 6.75 ERA, 33.1 IP, 13 BB, 31 SO)
  • Notre Dame: RHP Jack Radel (3-2, 2.58 ERA, 47.1 IP, 15 BB, 64 SO)

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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