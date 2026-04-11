#13 Virginia rallied from an early 3-0 deficit, scoring four in the ninth to break a tie on the way to an 8-4 win at Notre Dame in Game 1 of a three-game weekend series on Friday.

The win snaps a three-game losing streak for the ’Hoos (25-10, 9-7 ACC).

Harrison Didawick, two homers all season coming in, had a pair of two-run homers, in the fourth and the sixth.

Zach Johnson also homered – his shot led off the top of the ninth, and broke the 4-4 tie.

A Sam Harris fielder’s choice RBI made it 6-4 Virginia, and Jake Weatherspoon tacked on some insurance with a two-run, two-out double.

Lucas Hartman (6-0, 2.21 ERA) vultured the win in relief, giving up a run on two hits.

Surprise: Opening Day starter Henry Zatkowski closed things out with a 1-2-3 ninth.

Starter Kyle Johnson was touched for three runs in the third, and exited after a four-inning stint, giving up the three runs on two hits and four bases on balls, with six strikeouts.

Joe Tiroly was 3-for-4 with a walk and two runs scored.

Game 2: Virginia (25-10, 9-7 ACC) at Notre Dame (15-14, 6-10 ACC)

Saturday, 2 p.m.

Watch: ACCNX

Listen: WINA (98.9 FM/1090 AM)

Live Stats: VirginiaSports.com

Probables

Virginia: LHP Max Stammel (2-3, 6.75 ERA, 33.1 IP, 13 BB, 31 SO)

(2-3, 6.75 ERA, 33.1 IP, 13 BB, 31 SO) Notre Dame: RHP Jack Radel (3-2, 2.58 ERA, 47.1 IP, 15 BB, 64 SO)

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