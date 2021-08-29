This week’s Northam administration appointments

Augusta Free Press

Published Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, 7:03 pm

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP

Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

virginia politics
(© cbies – stock.adobe.com)

Gov. Ralph Northam announced additional appointments to his administration on Friday.

Board of Agriculture and Consumer Services

  • Jacquelin Easter of Amelia, Farmer
  • James S. Huffard III* of Crockett, Huffard Farms and Duchess Dairy
  • Donald H. Horsley* of Virginia Beach, Owner and Manager, Land of Promise Farms
  • Richard Sellers, PAS, Dipl., ACAS* of Burke
  • Cecil E. Shell* of Kenbridge, Owner and Farmer, Shell’s Farm
  • Tyler Wegmeyer of Hamilton, Owner, Wegmeyer Farms

Board of Funeral Directors and Embalmers

  • Lacyn Barton of Sandston, Funeral Service Licensee, Woody Funeral Home and Cremation Service
  • Muhammad Hanif* of Midlothian, Member of the Board of Trustees, Islamic Center of Virginia

Board of Psychology

  • Aliya Chapman* of Blacksburg, Licensed Clinical Psychologist and Owner, Pathways Psychology, LLC
  • Norma Murdoch-Kitt of Richmond, Clinical Psychologist

Board of Social Work

  • Eboni Bugg of Albemarle, Licensed Clinical Social Worker, Central Virginia Clinicians of Color Network

Interstate Commission on the Potomac River Basin

  • Paul A. Holland, AICP* of Arlington, Environmental Consultant
  • Mark Peterson* of Loudoun, Deputy General Manager of Administration, Loudoun Water

Virginia Aviation Board

  • Donald T. Robertson of Smithfield, Assistant County Administrator, Isle of Wight County
  • Sophie Chafin Vance of Lebanon, Chief Branch Operations Officer and Senior Vice President, First Bank and Trust Company

Virginia Growth and Opportunity Board (GO Virginia)

  • Leah Fremouw* of Chesterfield, SVP, Director of Community Innovation, Virginia Community Capital
  • Todd Stottlemyer* of Oakton, Chief Executive Officer, CNSI

*denotes reappointment


Augusta Health Kris McMackin CPA
augusta free press news
Augusta Free Press