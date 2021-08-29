This week’s Northam administration appointments
Gov. Ralph Northam announced additional appointments to his administration on Friday.
Board of Agriculture and Consumer Services
- Jacquelin Easter of Amelia, Farmer
- James S. Huffard III* of Crockett, Huffard Farms and Duchess Dairy
- Donald H. Horsley* of Virginia Beach, Owner and Manager, Land of Promise Farms
- Richard Sellers, PAS, Dipl., ACAS* of Burke
- Cecil E. Shell* of Kenbridge, Owner and Farmer, Shell’s Farm
- Tyler Wegmeyer of Hamilton, Owner, Wegmeyer Farms
Board of Funeral Directors and Embalmers
- Lacyn Barton of Sandston, Funeral Service Licensee, Woody Funeral Home and Cremation Service
- Muhammad Hanif* of Midlothian, Member of the Board of Trustees, Islamic Center of Virginia
Board of Psychology
- Aliya Chapman* of Blacksburg, Licensed Clinical Psychologist and Owner, Pathways Psychology, LLC
- Norma Murdoch-Kitt of Richmond, Clinical Psychologist
Board of Social Work
- Eboni Bugg of Albemarle, Licensed Clinical Social Worker, Central Virginia Clinicians of Color Network
Interstate Commission on the Potomac River Basin
- Paul A. Holland, AICP* of Arlington, Environmental Consultant
- Mark Peterson* of Loudoun, Deputy General Manager of Administration, Loudoun Water
Virginia Aviation Board
- Donald T. Robertson of Smithfield, Assistant County Administrator, Isle of Wight County
- Sophie Chafin Vance of Lebanon, Chief Branch Operations Officer and Senior Vice President, First Bank and Trust Company
Virginia Growth and Opportunity Board (GO Virginia)
- Leah Fremouw* of Chesterfield, SVP, Director of Community Innovation, Virginia Community Capital
- Todd Stottlemyer* of Oakton, Chief Executive Officer, CNSI
*denotes reappointment