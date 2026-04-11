I like taking the train – it’s my go-to for trips to DC, Philly, NYC. No TSA lines, and you get to see parts of the country that whiz by when you’re driving or flying.

The Virginia Scenic Railway is offering up a chance to take a ride through the mountains on the way they did it way back when, on a steam train.

“We’re beyond thrilled to bring history back to life this summer, especially in new locations and with different thrills and highlights. This will be a special treat for every rail lover who has dreamed of experiencing the power and elegance of the steam era firsthand,” said Steve Powell, president of the Buckingham Branch Railroad, which operates the Virginia Scenic Railway.







The steam train in question is the famed N&W Class J 611, built in 1950, the sole survivor of the J-Class fleet – widely considered the pinnacle of steam technology.

With its bullet-shaped nose and Tuscan Red stripe, the 611 was designed to be both a workhorse and a beauty, capable of pulling passenger trains over the Blue Ridge Mountains at sustained high speeds.

The 611 is the official Steam Locomotive for the State of Virginia, is designated a National Historic Mechanical Engineering Landmark, and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

“This is a milestone moment not just for Norfolk & Western 611, but for this entire region. For the first time in a number of years, we’re bringing mainline steam into a new part of Virginia, giving a whole new generation the chance to see, hear, and feel this living piece of history come to life,” said Mendy Flynn, executive director of the Virginia Museum of Transportation.

Virginia’s 2026 Summer of Steam kicks off in June with a two-week residency in Staunton, then it will relocate for a final two-week run from Louisa.

Excursions will begin in Staunton on June 12, and conclude in Louisa on July 5.

Each journey lasts approximately 1.5 hours, offering an up-close encounter with the sights, sounds, and sensations of steam railroading at its absolute peak.

There will also be a longer, one-time excursion on Monday, June 22, that will depart from Staunton and head east under steam over Afton Mountain and through the Blue Ridge Tunnel before making brief appearances in Crozet, Ivy and in Downtown Charlottesville on the way to Gordonsville.

There, passengers will deboard the train and get to watch the 611 in action as she begins to maneuver on the wye in preparation for her second round of Louisa-based excursions. Passengers will have an opportunity to take photos and eat lunch in Downtown Gordonsville before reboarding the train for the trip back to Staunton, which will be pulled by a vintage diesel locomotive.

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