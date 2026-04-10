Home Jesse Matthew, convicted in Harrington, Graham murder cases, transferred to new prison
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Jesse Matthew, convicted in Harrington, Graham murder cases, transferred to new prison

Chris Graham
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Jesse Matthew. Photo: Albem,arle County Police

WTVR-TV6 in Richmond is reporting that Jesse Matthew, serving a life sentence in the murders of Virginia Tech student Morgan Harrington and UVA student Hannah Graham in Charlottesville from more than a decade ago, has been transferred from the supermax prison at Red Onion to Keen Mountain Correctional Center, a max-security prison in Oakwood.

Among the prisoners at Keen Mountain: George Huguely, the former UVA Lacrosse player convicted in the murder of Yeardley Love, a member of the women’s lacrosse team at UVA, in 2010.

Matthew pleaded guilty in 2016 to the abduction and murder of Graham, 18, in 2014, and the 2009 abduction and murder of Harrington, 20.

Matthew was sentenced to the statutory maximum for these offenses – four additional consecutive life terms.

He is also serving three life terms after entering an Alford plea to a 2005 abduction, sexual assault, and attempted murder charge in Fairfax.

A Virginia Department of Corrections spokesperson told WTVR-TV6 that Keen Mountain “meets the inmate’s security needs, along with meeting the safety and security of our corrections team and the incarcerated population.”

From the Archives: Jesse Matthew murder cases

 

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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