The odd Augusta County COVID-19 case spike

Published Wednesday, Sep. 1, 2021, 1:26 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Augusta County is still in the throes of a COVID-19 spike, and oddly, it’s just Augusta County here locally with a spike.

The county has averaged 82.9 new daily cases over the past seven days, according to the Virginia Department of Health COVID-19 data dashboard, including 90 new cases today, Sept. 1.

On a per 100.000 resident basis, the county is seeing 109.8 cases per day over the past seven, nearly three times the 37.2 per 100,000 being reported statewide.

Rockbridge County (24.5), Rockingham County (33.4), Staunton (42.2) and Harrisonburg (44.2) are all within range of the state average.

Waynesboro (53.7) isn’t far off, and is still less than halfway to the Augusta County numbers right now.

What’s curious is, it’s not like Augusta’s vaccination numbers are that far off its neighbors. Augusta County is at 61.1 percent of its adult population with at least one vaccine dose, and 56.7 percent fully vaccinated.

That’s actually better than both Rockingham County (59.7 percent one dose, 54.6 percent fully vaccinated) and Harrisonburg (55.7 percent one dose, 50.4 percent fully vaccinated), which are at roughly a third of the per capita COVID burden right now.

A similar trends is in play in Rockbridge County (62.6 percent one dose, 57.4 percent fully vaxxed).

Lexington (56.0 percent one dose, 51.4 percent fully vaxxed) is seeing 74.1 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents daily over the past seven days – double the state average, but still only about two-thirds the case burden in Augusta County.

Story by Chris Graham