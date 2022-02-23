The Charlottesville Reading Series returns to New Dominion Bookshop

After a two-year hiatus, the Charlottesville Reading Series will return to New Dominion Bookshop in Charlottesville this April.

The kickoff event will be held on Friday, April 15, from 7-8 p.m. and will feature in-person readings by poet Aran Donovan and fiction writer Anna Caritj.

The event will be free and open to the public. The bookshop recommends arriving early for the best seating.

Donovan is a poet and translator. She holds an MFA in creative writing from the University of Arkansas and an MA in Italian from Middlebury Summer Language Schools. Her work has appeared in Rattle, New Orleans Review, Best New Poets, and elsewhere. She has lived in Italy, France, New Mexico, and New Orleans, but Virginia is starting to feel like home.

Anna Caritj is the author of Leda and the Swan (Riverhead 2021). She holds a BA from the University of Virginia, where she studied English and Spanish literature, and an MFA from Hollins University.