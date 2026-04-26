The Richmond Flying Squirrels, with a 4-3 win over the Somerset Patriots on Sunday at CarMax Park, have the best record in MiLB, at 17-3.

The extra-inning win was the fifth in the six-game series for the Squirrels, the Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants.

Parks Harber (.357 BA, .786 OPS) was 3-for-5 at the plate, and had the walkoff hit in the bottom of the 10th.

Harber was an undrafted free agent who signed with the New York Yankees in 2024 after hitting 54 homers at Georgia and UNC in college.

Harber had 13 homers with a .323 batting average and .970 OPS with three teams at the A and High-A levels in 2025.

Cesar Perdomo (2-0, 2.16 ERA) got the win in a lengthy relief effort, giving up one hit and walking two in six scoreless innings, striking out four batters.

The Flying Squirrels open a six-game road series against the Altoona Curve on Tuesday night. Left-hander Greg Farone (0-0, 5.40 ERA) will start for Richmond opposed by Altoona left-hander Connor Wietgrefe (0-1, 5.40 ERA).

First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Peoples Natural Gas Field in Altoona.