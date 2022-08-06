Staunton District Traffic Alert: Week of Aug. 8-12
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.
Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.
ALLEGHANY COUNTY
INTERSTATE 64
*NEW* Mile marker 24 to 27, eastbound and westbound – Single lane and shoulder closures for inspection of bridge over Commercial Avenue, Monday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Mile marker 26 to 27, eastbound and westbound – Alternating lane and shoulder closures for painting of Jefferson Street overpass bridge, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through August 28.
PRIMARY ROADS
Route 311 (Kanawha Trail) – Shoulder closures for tree removal operations between Route 159 (Dunlap Creek Road) and Route 600 (Gravel Ridge Drive), 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Friday.
Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree and debris removal, drainage work, pothole patching and shoulder repairs. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
SECONDARY ROADS
*NEW* Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pavement resurfacing on parts of Route 684 (Dunbrack Road), Route 791 (Dunbrack Circle), Route 830 (Little Mountain Road), Route 1101 (Valley Ridge Road), Route 1103 (Butternut Hills), Route 1105 (Ridgewood Circle), Route 1106 (Enderley Road), Route 1107 (Mountaineer Drive), Route 1108 (Woodland Road), 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through October 14.
Various roads – Flagger traffic control for ditch work, pavement patching and brush cutting. Mobile traffic control for mowing. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
BATH COUNTY
PRIMARY ROADS
Various roads – Flagger traffic control for shoulder repairs and pipe cleaning. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
SECONDARY ROADS
*NEW* Route 601 (Little Back Creek Road) – Replacement of bridge with box culvert between Route 39 (Mountain Valley Road) and dead end. Traffic diverted onto temporary bridge from August 8 – September 1.
Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pavement resurfacing on parts of Route 601 (Little Back Creek Road), Route 605 (Coles Mountain Road), Route 614 (Cowpasture River Road), Route 618 (Dunns Gap Road), Route 629 (Deerfield Valley Road) and Route 689 (Little Gibraltar Road), 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through October 14.
Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY
INTERSTATE 64
No lane closures reported.
INTERSTATE 81
Exit 205, northbound – Off- and on-ramp shoulder closures 24/7 with occasional overnight ramp closures as needed. Traffic restrictions are for interchange improvements with estimated completion in fall 2022.
PRIMARY ROADS
Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Northbound overnight single lane closures between Lexington city limits and Berkys Lane for milling, paving and striping operations, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through night of August 25.
Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Mobile lane closures for mowing. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
SECONDARY ROADS
Route 606 (Raphine Road) – Lane closures possible in area of I-81 northbound ramps during daytime or overnight hours. Traffic restrictions are due to interchange improvements with estimated completion in fall 2022.
Various roads – Flagger traffic control for grading, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Mobile lane closures for mowing. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
HIGHLAND COUNTY
PRIMARY ROADS
Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pothole patching and shoulder repairs. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
SECONDARY ROADS
Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pavement resurfacing on parts of Route 607 (Big Valley Road), Route 614 (Cowpasture River Road), Route 616 (Lower Fork Road), Route 617 (Seldom Seen Road), Route 633 (Moats Lane), Route 635 (Possum Trot Lane), Route 641 (Ruckman Lane) and Route 644 (Hardscrabble Road), 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through October 14.
Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting, pipe cleaning, tree removal, adding stone to unpaved roads, pavement patching, and ditch work. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
AUGUSTA COUNTY
INTERSTATE 64
Mile marker 95 to 100, eastbound and westbound – Overnight single lane closures for maintenance to various bridges, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of August 25.
*NEW* Mile marker 97 to 100, eastbound – Right shoulder closures for shoulder repairs, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Mile marker 100 to 96, westbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for installation of pavement markers and rumble strips, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Sunday night (August 14).
INTERSTATE 81
*NEW* Mile marker 221 to 224, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for litter pickup operations, Thursday from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.
*NEW* Mile marker 227 to 230, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane and shoulder closures for inspection of bridge over Middle River, Wednesday night from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.
PRIMARY ROADS
*NEW* Route 254 (Parkersburg Turnpike) –Flagger traffic control for utility work between Route 833 (Trinity Point Road) and Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway), August 8 – 19 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
*NEW* Route 256 (Weyers Cave Road) –Flagger traffic control between Route 865 (Rockfish Road) and Rockingham County line for inspection of bridge over South River, Friday and Saturday (August 12 -13) from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Route 340 (East Side Highway) – Overnight flagger traffic control for paving operations between Route 612 (New Hope-Crimora Road/Crimora Mine Road) and Rockingham County line, 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. through night of August 26.
Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for drainage work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. through August 31.
SECONDARY ROADS
Route 610 (Howardsville Turnpike) – Flagger traffic control for utility work between Route 608 (Cold Springs Road) and Route 912 (Hodge Street), 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Friday.
Route 610 (Howardsville Turnpike) – Flagger traffic control for utility work between Route 848 (Rankin Lane) and Route 633 (Patton Farm Road), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through August 31.
Route 613 (Old Greenville Road) – Shoulder closures for utility pole installation between Route 872 (Mill Creek Road) and Route 694 (Chestnut Ridge Road), 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through August 18.
Route 613 (Kyles Mill Road) – Closed to through traffic between Route 747/613 (Mossy Creek Road) and Route 42 (Scenic Highway) for replacement of bridge over Mossy Creek. Follow posted detour. Estimated completion August 18.
Various roads – Flagger traffic control on Route 1910 (Beverley Street), Route 1912 (Jefferson Street), Route 1913 (Highland Avenue) and Route 1914 (Augusta Street) for resurfacing operations, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through October 14.
Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for drainage work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. through August 31.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY
INTERSTATE 81
Mile marker 237 to 251, northbound – Right shoulder closures for shoulder repairs, including along off-ramps, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through September 9.
Mile marker 242 to 248, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for rock and soil testing at various bridges, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of August 25. State police will assist with traffic control.
*NEW* Mile marker 247 to 252, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane and shoulder closures for installation of detour signage, Sunday through Tuesday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.
Mile marker 248 to 242, southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for paving operations, 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of October 30.
Mile marker 248 to 250, northbound and southbound – Overnight left lane closures as needed for replacement of Route 720 overpass bridge. Estimated project completion fall 2023.
PRIMARY ROADS
*NEW* Route 7 (Harry Byrd Highway) – Single lane closures between Quarry Road and Route 679 (Longwood Lane) for inspection of bridge over Shenandoah River, Wednesday and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Route 211 (New Market Road) – Flagger traffic control for paving operations between Route 42 (Main Street, Timberville) and Route 953 (Plains Mill Road), 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. through August 26.
*NEW* Route 259 (Lee Street, Broadway) – Single lane closures between Route 42 (Main Street) and Route 42 (Timber Way) for road repairs and pipe repairs and replacement, August 8 – 22 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Route 259 (Lee Street, Broadway) – Lane or shoulder closures as needed for preparation work to replace Linville Creek bridge between Route 42 (Main Street) and Holly Hill Street.
Route 340 (East Side Highway) – Flagger traffic control for paving operations between Route 955 (Jacksons Way) and Route 754 (Rocky Bar Road), 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday.
Route 340 (East Side Highway) – Overnight flagger traffic control for paving operations between Route 1701 (Washington Avenue) and Route 642 (Captain Yancey Road), 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. through night of September 8.
Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. through August 31.
SECONDARY ROADS
Route 644 (Resort Drive) – Northbound and southbound overnight single lane closures for paving operations between Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) and Route 646 (Bloomer Springs Road), 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through night of August 25.
Route 682 (Friedens Church Road) – Closed between Route 867 (North River Road) and Route 989 (Creekside Drive) for roadway improvements and bridge replacement at Pleasant Run. Follow posted detour. Speed limit on detour route is 25 miles an hour. Estimated project completion April 2023.
Route 687 (Massanetta Springs Road) – Overnight flagger traffic control for paving operations between Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) and Route 689 (Shen Lake Drive), 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through night of August 25.
*NEW* Route 726 (War Branch Road) – Overnight flagger traffic control for paving operations between Route 612 (Peake Mountain Road) and Route 613 (Whitmore Shop Road), August 11 – 18 nights from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.
*NEW* Route 726 (Mount Clinton Pike) – Overnight flagger traffic control for paving operations between Route 613 (Whitmore Shop Road) and Route 760 (Custers Road), August 11 – 19 nights from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.
*NEW* Route 806 (Lacey Spring Road) – Shoulder closures between Route 803 (Daphna Road) and Route 619 (Phillips Store Road) for brush removal, August 8 – 19 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Route 872 (Hightown Lane) – Road closed between Route 619 (Simmers Valley Road) and Route 721 (Longs Pump Road) for replacement of bridge with box culvert. Estimated completion Friday.
Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. through August 31.
PAGE COUNTY
PRIMARY ROADS
Route 211/340 (Lee Highway, Luray) – Turn lanes closed to Route 737 (Northcott Drive) and no left turns for westbound traffic onto Route 211 Business (West Main Street). Traffic restrictions are for road improvements through September 30. Follow posted detours. Project completion scheduled for December 2022.
Route 211 Business (West Main Street, Luray) – Shoulder closures for road improvements between Route 211 (Lee Highway) and Carillon Drive through December 2022.
*NEW* Route 340 – Overnight flagger traffic control for paving operations between Luray town limits and Route 661 (Sunnyview Drive), 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through night of August 30.
Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. through August 31.
SECONDARY ROADS
*NEW* Route 661 (Sunnyview Drive) – Closed Monday through Friday just west of Route 611 (Vaughn Summit Road) for railroad crossing repairs. Follow posted detour.
*NEW* Route 723 (Eldon Yates Drive) – Closed Monday through Friday just west of Route 638 (Honeyville Road) for railroad crossing repairs. Follow posted detours.
Route 737 (Northcott Drive) – Closed between Route 211/340 and Route 211 Business (West Main Street) for road improvements and roundabout construction through December 2022. Follow posted detour.
Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. through August 31.
SHENANDOAH COUNTY
INTERSTATE 81
*NEW* Mile marker 267 to 270, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for inspection of bridge over North Fork Shenandoah River, Sunday through Tuesday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.
Mile marker 282 to 294, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for pavement resurfacing, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of October 30.
*UPDATE* Mile marker 296 to 299, northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures for utility work from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Overnight single lane and shoulder closures as needed for loading and unloading equipment, 8 p.m. and 7 a.m. through Saturday (August 13).
PRIMARY ROADS
*NEW* Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) – Southbound shoulder closures between Route 730 (Caverns Road) and Route 620 (Smith Creek Road) for sign work, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) – Flagger traffic control as needed between Route 720 (Wissler Road) and Mount Jackson town limits, weekdays from 7 a.m. 5 p.m. Work zone speed limit 45 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for replacement of North Fork Shenandoah River bridge. Estimated completion August 2023.
*NEW* Route 55/48 (John Marshall Highway) – Flagger traffic control between Route 623 (Back Road) and Frederick County line for ditch cleaning operations, August 10 – 19 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
SECONDARY ROADS
Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, weekdays during daylight hours.
FREDERICK COUNTY
INTERSTATE 81
Mile marker 313 to 314 – Northbound and southbound overnight single lane closures as needed for maintenance of Route 50/17 overpass, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of August 25.
Mile marker 322 to 325, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for pavement resurfacing, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of October 13.
PRIMARY ROADS
*NEW* Route 11 (Valley Pike) – Flagger traffic control between Route 649 (Springdale Road) and Route 813 (Plainfield Drive) for inspection of bridge on Route 37, Monday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
*UPDATE* Route 11 (Main Street, Middletown) – Alternating lane closures for storm sewer installation between Route 627 (Reliance Road) and Skirmisher Lane, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through January 6, 2023.
*NEW* Route 37 – Alternating lane closures between the ramp to Route 622 (Cedar Creek Grade) and the ramp to Route 50 (Northwestern Turnpike) for inspection of bridge on Route 621 (Merrimans Lane), Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Route 50 (Northwestern Turnpike) – Shoulder closures for tree removal operations between Route 688 (Stony Hill Road) and Route 703 (Whitacre Road), 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Friday.
Route 50 (Northwestern Turnpike) – Flagger traffic control between Route 259 (Carpers Pike) and West Virginia state line for safety enhancement project, weeknights from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Estimated completion October 21.
Route 50/17 (Millwood Pike) – Overnight single lane closures between I-81 on- and off-ramps for maintenance of bridge over I-81, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of August 25.
Route 127 (Bloomery Pike) – Shoulder closures for tree removal operations between Route 522 (North Frederick Pike) and Route 700 (Gardners Road), 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Friday.
Route 277 (Fairfax Pike) – Both shoulders closed 24/7 between I-81 ramps and Route 1075 (Nottoway Drive) for roadway and utility reconstruction project with completion in September 2022.
*NEW* Route 522 (North Frederick Pike) – Northbound and southbound alternating lane closures between Route 608 (Hunting Ridge Road) and Route 693 (Cross Junction Road) for resurfacing operations, August 10 – October 14 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
*NEW* Route 522 (North Frederick Pike) – Northbound and southbound alternating lane closures between Route 739 (Apple Pie Ridge Road) and Route 693 (Cross Junction Road) for shoulder repairs, Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Route 522 (Front Royal Pike/North Frederick Pike) – Shoulder closures for tree removal operations between Route 340 (Lord Fairfax Highway) and West Virginia state line, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Friday.
Route 522 (Front Royal Pike) – Southbound traffic uses median crossovers between Route 644 and Route 1054 (Clydesdale Drive) to share northbound Opequon Creek bridge. Northbound and southbound traffic limited to one lane. Work zone is for bridge replacement with completion scheduled for September 2022.
SECONDARY ROADS
*UPDATE* Route 627 (Reliance Road) – Alternating lane closures for turn lane construction between Route 11 (Main Street, Middletown) and Route 1116 (Carolyn Avenue), 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through January 6, 2023.
Route 642 (Tasker Road) – Flagger traffic control for paving operations between Route 1030 (Mimosa Drive) and Route 37, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through October 22.
*NEW* Route 652 (Shawnee Drive) – Overnight flagger traffic control for utility work between Winchester city limits and Route 816 (Battaile Drive), August 7 – September 29 nights from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Route 735 (Bowman Hollow Road) – Road closed through September 2 just north of Warren County line for box culvert replacement. Follow posted detour.
Various roads – Overnight flagger traffic control for pavement resurfacing on parts of Route 642 (Tasker Road), Route 656 (Greenwood Road) and Route 659 (Valley Mill Road), 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of October 13.
*UPDATE* Various roads – Alternating lane closures on Route 657 (Senseny Road), Route 736 (Rossum Lane), Route 867 (Twinbrook Circle) and Route 868 (Glenridge Drive) just west of Clarke County line for road improvements and utility work, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through January 6, 2023.
Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, weekdays during daylight hours.
CLARKE COUNTY
PRIMARY ROADS
*NEW* Route 17/50 (John Mosby Highway/Highway 17) – Mobile right lane closures between Route 630 (Iron Rail Lane) and Route 644 (Ginns Road/Gun Barrel Road) for inspection of Bridge over railway, Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
SECONDARY ROADS
No lane closures reported.
WARREN COUNTY
INTERSTATE 66
Mile marker 0 to 15, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for utility work from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Saturday (August 13).
Mile marker 8 to 7, westbound – Right lane closures for utility work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Saturday (August 13).
INTERSTATE 81
Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for utility work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Saturday (August 13).
PRIMARY ROADS
Route 55 (Strasburg Road) – Shoulder closures for utility work in area of Route 664 (Whipporwill Road), 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through August 19.
SECONDARY ROADS
No lane closures reported.