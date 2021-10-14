Staunton-Augusta Family YMCA promoting physical, mental, spiritual health

The Staunton-Augusta Family YMCA is inviting all community members to join as the Y participates in the national The STRONG Challenge.

The STRONG Challenge is a free, 30-day challenge to help community members strengthen their physical, mental and spiritual health through activities that build up healthy habits. It’s open to both YMCA members and community members.

A person doesn’t need a YMCA membership to participate.

Those interested in participating in The STRONG challenge – which begins Oct. 18 – can text the word STRONG to 844-889-6222 and then fill out the form linked in the text reply to complete registration. Registration can also be completed by email.

Simply email StrongSupport@myy.org to sign up.

Once registered, participants will receive four text messages each week filled with challenges, fun content, and ways to get “STRONG.” An added benefit is free virtual and On-Demand content for all participants, including workout routines, classes, recipes, nutritional advice, meditations and more.

For those participating within a close proximity to the YMCA, the Y is providing free, once-a-week access to the facility for the duration of the challenge.