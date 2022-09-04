Squirrels’ Wilson and Fitzgerald each rack up three hits in 8-5 loss
The Richmond Flying Squirrels fought from behind to tie the game on two occasions but ended up falling, 8-5, to the Harrisburg Senators Saturday night at The Diamond.
The Flying Squirrels (59-65, 19-36) used five pitchers who combined for 15 strikeouts but allowed 14 hits to the Senators (49-75, 19-36).
The Senators jumped to a 3-0 lead in the first against Richmond starter Kyle Harrison with two home runs, a three-run shot by Wilson Garcia followed by a solo home run from Trey Harris.
Richmond responded with a three-run bottom of the first inning to tie the game at 3-3 off a solo home run by Shane Matheny, an RBI single from Tristan Peters and a bases-loaded walk with Riley Mahan batting.
Darren Baker gave Harrisburg a one-run advantage in the second with an RBI single.
Will Wilson evened the score, 4-4, in the bottom of the second with a base hit that scored Tyler Fitzgerald from second base.
Facing Ofelky Peralta (Loss, 0-2) in the third, Omar Meregildo gave the Senators a 5-4 advantage with a run-scoring single. Drew Millas extended the Harrisburg lead to 7-4 with a two-run homer in the fifth inning. It was the third home run of the game for the Senators.
Harrisburg pushed to a four-run lead in the sixth inning when Robert Hassell III lined an RBI double to center field.
In the seventh, Wilson cut the deficit to 8-5 with an RBI single. Wilson finished the night 3-for-4 with a pair of RBIs.
Fitzgerald led off the bottom of the ninth with a walk, but Zach Brzykcy (Save, 9) fired a strikeout and induced a game-ending double play to secure the Harrisburg win.
Harrisburg reliever Steven Fuentes (Win, 4-6) pitched four scoreless innings and allowed three total baserunners of a hit and two walks.
Right-hander Kai-Wei Teng (5-11, 5.35) will start for Richmond opposed by left-hander Seth Romero (0-0, 4.91) for Harrisburg.
