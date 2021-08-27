Squirrels punchless in 3-0 loss

A shutout pitching performance from the Altoona Curve buried the Richmond Flying Squirrels in a 3-0 loss Thursday night at PNG Field.

Richmond (50-49) put up four total hits against Altoona (52-45) while going 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position. Diego Rincones had three of the four team hits.

The Curve pushed ahead, 1-0, with an RBI single from Ji-Hwan Bae off Richmond starter Matt Frisbee (Loss, 5-2) in the second inning.

With two outs in the fourth, Jack Suwinski grounded an RBI single to score Mason Martin from second base to push Altoona’s lead to 2-0.

The Curve notched a 3-0 advantage in the fifth inning off an RBI double from Matt Fraizer.

The best scoring chance for the Flying Squirrels came when Rincones led off the seventh inning with a double, but Osvaldo Bido (Win, 4-5) set down three straight Richmond hitters to end the inning.

Rincones reached on a single with one out in the ninth inning, but Cristofer Melendez (Save, 7) responded with back-to-back outs to secure Altoona’s win.

Frisbee pitched 5.0 innings, allowing five hits, three runs and one walk with three strikeouts. Gerson Garabito pitched 3.0 scoreless innings in relief for Richmond and allowed two hits with two strikeouts

Bido worked a season-high 7.0 innings while holding the Flying Squirrels to two hits and one walk with three strikeouts. He retired 14 of his final 15 batters faced.

The series continues Friday night at PNG Field. Right-hander Trenton Toplikar (2-6, 5.20) will make the start for Richmond opposed by Altoona left-hander Omar Cruz (2-3, 3.88). First pitch is scheduled for 6:00 p.m.

