Special Olympics Xperience Tennis Invitational set for Jan. 9-11

Published Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, 6:40 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

The Xperience Tennis Invitational coming to Charlottesville Jan. 9-11 brings together the top Special Olympics tennis athletes from around the country.

The lineup includes two of Virginia’s own, Jon Fried and Chris Raupp of Charlottesville, for the tournament’s three days of round-robin tournament play, a UVA tennis clinic and community doubles play, all at a first class venue, Boar’s Head Sports Club.

The Opening Ceremony starts at 7 pm Thursday. Tournament play is from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., with the final matches from 8 a.m .to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Fans are welcome throughout the tournament; for the full event schedule, click here.

This year’s event is presented by BAMA Works Fund of the Dave Matthews Band in the Charlottesville Area Community Foundation and Boar’s Head Sports Club, both who have supported the tournament since its inception, the Denton Family Charitable Foundation, The Boar’s Head Sports Club Silent Auction, and many generous individual supporters in the area.

Additional support is provided by Monticello Media and NBC29.

Related