Special Olympics Xperience Tennis Invitational set for Jan. 9-11
The Xperience Tennis Invitational coming to Charlottesville Jan. 9-11 brings together the top Special Olympics tennis athletes from around the country.
The lineup includes two of Virginia’s own, Jon Fried and Chris Raupp of Charlottesville, for the tournament’s three days of round-robin tournament play, a UVA tennis clinic and community doubles play, all at a first class venue, Boar’s Head Sports Club.
The Opening Ceremony starts at 7 pm Thursday. Tournament play is from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., with the final matches from 8 a.m .to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Fans are welcome throughout the tournament; for the full event schedule, click here.
This year’s event is presented by BAMA Works Fund of the Dave Matthews Band in the Charlottesville Area Community Foundation and Boar’s Head Sports Club, both who have supported the tournament since its inception, the Denton Family Charitable Foundation, The Boar’s Head Sports Club Silent Auction, and many generous individual supporters in the area.
Additional support is provided by Monticello Media and NBC29.
UVA Basketball Fans!
Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”
Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”
Buy here.