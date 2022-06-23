Special event at The Diamond features open bar, food from LUNCH.SUPPER! and more

The Richmond Flying Squirrels are hosting “Dinner on the Infield” at The Diamond on Thursday, July 14 with proceeds benefiting Flying Squirrels Charities.

The dinner, which runs from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on July 14, will take place on the stadium’s infield and will feature food served by Richmond staple, LUNCH.SUPPER!

Tickets for the event are on sale now with a special, discounted “early bird” rate for $50 each or $90 for a pair. Beginning June 21, tickets are $75 each or $125 for two. Tickets can be purchased here.

“This is another unique experience we are bringing outside of baseball,” Flying Squirrels CEO Todd “Parney” Parnell said. “In a wonderfully food-centric city like Richmond, this dining experience on the infield of The Diamond will not only be memorable but raise funds for the important work of Flying Squirrels Charities.”

The event will include an open bar, food from LUNCH.SUPPER!, special entertainment, live music from the band Main Street Station, games and more. Vegan food options will be available.

Attire for the event is “Summer Cocktail.” High heels are not allowed on the field, but wedges are permitted.

Proceeds from the event benefit the missions of Flying Squirrels Charities, including the All-Star Legacy Scholarship and the Richmond 34 Scholarship.

Tickets can be purchased online here, by phone at 804-359-3866 or in person at the Flying Squirrels’ offices at The Diamond.