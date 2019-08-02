Spanberger announces focus of August in-district work period

Rep. Abigail Spanberger has announced the overarching theme for her August work period in Virginia’s Seventh District—“Securing the Future.”

Over the course of August, Spanberger will meet with working families, first responders, small business owners, and educators across Central Virginia. Her primary focus will be to listen to the specific needs of the Seventh District’s communities and then return to Congress in September with additional ideas on how best to secure a stronger future for all Central Virginians.

As part of her “Securing the Future” initiative, Spanberger will host events focused on important issues—including a prescription drug roundtable, a rural broadband summit, a farm tour, and an election security and campaign finance reform event—to better understand the specific needs of her district’s workers, families, and businesses. More details on these events will be announced.

“Too often, lawmakers seem to be focused on the day-to-day controversies that drive the twenty-four-hour news cycle. But here in Central Virginia, we recognize the need to rise above partisanship and division—because our residents continue to face pressing challenges related to the stability of their jobs, the changing landscape of the digital economy, and the rising costs of housing, higher education, and healthcare,” said Spanberger. “The long-term economic and national security of our district and country fundamentally depends on how we build opportunity for the next generation. During the month of August, I’ll be focused on how we can secure a strong future for Central Virginia—one that makes sure all of our neighbors have access to affordable housing, reliable healthcare coverage, high-quality childcare, and a secure retirement. We can achieve this goal by listening to the needs of our communities—and through events related to the issues that matter most to the people I serve, I hope to return to the U.S. House with a clear idea of what we can and must accomplish.”

This week, Spanberger has worked to give constituents a platform to voice their concerns about the issues that matter most to them. Earlier this week, Spanberger held public town halls in Chesterfield County and Culpeper County, and later this week, she will host a town hall in Powhatan County. This week’s town halls are part of her effort to hold a town hall in each of the 10 counties of Central Virginia that she represents.

As Spanberger travels across Central Virginia throughout the month of August, she will also highlight her work since arriving in the U.S. House—and she will receive feedback on how she can craft and help pass legislation that addresses the specific needs of the Seventh District’s communities. Specifically, she will focus on:

