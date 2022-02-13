Snow spreading across Shenandoah Valley: How are the roads?

Rain has transitioned to snow early Sunday morning in most of the Shenandoah Valley and Alleghany Highlands. Snowfall is expected to continue through the afternoon, leaving several inches on the ground in some areas. The greatest accumulation is forecast for Augusta and Rockingham counties as well as higher elevations.

Crews and contractors for the Virginia Department of Transportation are plowing and treating roadways as needed throughout the region. VDOT advises motorists to avoid unnecessary travel during the winter storm. Road and weather conditions can change rapidly, and wet surfaces can freeze over as temperatures fall on Sunday.

Here are the conditions as of 6 a.m. Sunday in the VDOT Staunton District:

Interstate 64 – Minor conditions in Alleghany and Augusta counties. Clear conditions in Rockbridge County.

– Minor conditions in Alleghany and Augusta counties. Clear conditions in Rockbridge County. Interstate 66 – Clear conditions in Warren County.

– Clear conditions in Warren County. Interstate 81 – Minor conditions in Augusta and Rockingham counties. Clear conditions in Rockbridge, Shenandoah and Frederick counties.

– Minor conditions in Augusta and Rockingham counties. Clear conditions in Rockbridge, Shenandoah and Frederick counties. Primary roads – Moderate conditions in Bath County. Minor conditions in Alleghany, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick and Clarke counties. Clear conditions in Warren County.

– Moderate conditions in Bath County. Minor conditions in Alleghany, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick and Clarke counties. Clear conditions in Warren County. Secondary roads – Moderate conditions in Bath County. Minor conditions in Alleghany, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick and Clarke counties. Clear conditions in Warren County.

For road condition updates go to www.511Virginia.org, look at the orange bar on the top of the page and click on “Text Views” and then click on “Road Condition Table”. Look at the pull down box that lists all jurisdictions. In this box individual counties can be chosen.

On the go? Then visit VDOT’s Free Virginia 511 Tools to get your 511 app for Android or iOS. Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can be accessed through its mobile friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are on site 24/7 every day of the year to assist the public. People can also call the VDOT Customer Service Center at 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623).

The Staunton District Snow Page is on the VDOT website under Travel Center Snow Emergency Pages. The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at www.VirginiaDOT.org.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.