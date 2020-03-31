Shentel introduces 25 Mbps flex Internet service package

Published Tuesday, Mar. 31, 2020, 6:11 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

ShenTel is rolling out a new pre-paid Internet service, the 25 Mbps Flex package, aiming to meet a family’s needs of working and attending school from home due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Details

25 Mbps Internet speed at an affordable $25 per month

Free installation and modem

No credit check

This Flex Internet package is available now through June 30, 2020.

“At a time like this, we are looking for ways to help customers stay connected. In-home Internet access has become even more essential to everyday life,” said Angela T. Washington, vice president of marketing at Shentel. “We are proud to be able to offer an affordable and convenient product with enhanced speed and without the need of a contract to help families in our service area.”

The 25 Mbps Flex package is being offered to new pre-paid Internet customers in Shentel’s serviceable areas, is available regardless of credit or payment history and requires only the first month’s payment up front.

For more information or to sign up for this new service, visit www.shentel.com or call Customer Care at 1-800-743-6835.

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”

Comments