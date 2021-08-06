Senators push for relief for restaurants, bars

U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine are urging Senate leadership to provide relief to restaurants, bars, and other small businesses in the food and beverage industries severely impacted by the pandemic.

In a letter, the senators point to the Restaurant Revitalization Fund, established by the American Rescue Plan, and the help it provided to tens of thousands of establishments across the nation before funding ran out.

Warner and Kaine call on Senate leadership to bring up legislation that provides the RRF with additional funding to meet the outstanding demand for the program. In July, the Small Business Administration announced the RRF program received over 278,000 eligible applications requesting over $72 billion in funds – exceeding the $28.6 billion included in the American Rescue Plan.

“We write to you regarding the Restaurant Revitalization Fund (RRF), which was established by the American Rescue Plan to provide critical relief to restaurants, bars, and other small businesses in the food and beverage services sector. In light of the extraordinary demand for the program, we urge you to replenish the Fund to meet the current need among eligible applicants,” wrote the senators.

“We urge you to bring up legislation that provides the RRF with additional funding to meet the outstanding demand for the program. Virginia’s restaurants play a major role in the Commonwealth’s economy, employing over 300,000 people prior to the pandemic. Ensuring that restaurants and similar small businesses in Virginia and across the country have the resources they need to stay solvent will facilitate a speedy economic recovery,” concluded the senators.

A copy of the letter text can be found here.