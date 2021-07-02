Seijas supported by offense: FredNats win, 6-3

The Fredericksburg Nationals began the month on July on a high note, ending a six-game skid with a 6-3 win over the Salem Red Sox on Thursday night.

Karlo Seijas (W, 2-6) turned in a quality start, allowing three runs over 6.0 innings, and received a rare dose of run support to earn his second win. Five of Fredericksburg’s six runs scored with two outs in an inning.

Junior Martina made the Red Sox pay for a Nicholas Northcut fielding error in the second with a two-out RBI single, putting the FredNats ahead 1-0. They doubled the lead in the third with a two-out rally, as Jeremy Ydens tripled high off the center field wall and Onix Vega followed with an RBI double.

In the fourth, Martina doubled off Salem starter Jeremy Wu-Yelland (L, 0-3) to put runners at second and third with one out. Paul Witt delivered a sacrifice fly to score a run, and Viandel Peña and Ricardo Méndez each collected RBI singles to make it a three-run inning and a 5-0 lead.

The Red Sox battled back in the fifth, as Nicholas Northcut hit his third home run of the series and Jecorrah Arnold followed up with a triple. Nick Yorke singled him home, cutting the Fredericksburg lead to 5-2. Seijas allowed another solo homer to Matthew Lugo to lead off the sixth, but managed to complete the inning with a 5-3 lead.

José Sánchez scored from first on a Lugo error in the eighth inning to give the FredNats an extra insurance run. Troy Stainbrook (S, 1) allowed only one baserunner over 3.0 innings to earn his first save.

The FredNats continue their series against the Red Sox on Friday night. First pitch from FredNats Ballpark is scheduled for 7:05, with FredNats On Deck beginning at 6:50 on the FredNats Baseball Network.