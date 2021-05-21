Salem Red Sox defeats FredNats, 14-1: Losing streak now at 15

The Fredericksburg Nationals fell behind early and couldn’t make up any ground as they lost their game against the Salem Red Sox on Thursday night by a score of 14-1.

It was the 15th loss in a row for the FredNats (0-15), who are still in search of their first win in team history. The Red Sox (9-6) put up 14 runs for the second time in three games, and have outscored Fredericksburg 33-6 so far in the series.

Salem scored three runs in the first inning off Rodney Theophile (L, 0-2), though two runs were unearned. Nick Northcut hit an RBI double to open the scoring, and Viandel Peña threw away a grounder off the bat of Nick Yorke that scored two more.

Peña beat out an infield single to lead off the home first against Red Sox starter Shane Drohan, but that would be Fredericksburg’s only base hit until the seventh inning as Drohan and Casey Cobb (W, 1-0) pitched effectively for the first seven innings of the game.

The Red Sox stretched out the lead with single runs in the fourth and fifth, and tagged Leif Strom with four runs in the sixth. Things got out of hand in the eighth, as four singles, two walks and two throwing errors gave Salem five runs and a 14-0 lead.

The FredNats pushed across their lone run in the eighth, loading the bases with no outs before Junior Martina brought home Jake Randa with a groundout.

The FredNats will continue their search for a win as they play game four against the Red Sox on Friday. First pitch from FredNats Ballpark is scheduled for 7:05, with FredNats On Deck beginning at 6:50 on the FredNats Baseball Network. A video broadcast of every home game is available with a subscription to MiLB.tv.

