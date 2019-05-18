RubberDucks top Squirrels: Richmond losing streak at four

The Akron RubberDucks put up 10 runs on 15 hits to thump the Richmond Flying Squirrels, 10-2, on Friday at The Diamond in front of 7,789 fans.

Richmond (12-25), playing as las Ardillas Voladoras de Richmond as part of Minor League Baseball’s “Copa de la Diversión” initiative, fell behind in the first inning.

Left-hander Garrett Williams (Loss, 1-3) made his first start since being placed on the injured list. With one out and runners on first and second, Wilson Garcia hit a ground ball to third that Jonah Arenado could not corral, resulting in the game’s first run. The next batter, Connor Marabell, singled to give Akron (19-21) a 2-0 lead.

The RubberDucks tacked on another run on a Garcia double in the third before doubling their lead in the fifth. Williams exited after walking Daniel Johnson, who came in to score when Garcia hit an RBI double against right-hander Chase Johnson. Back-to-back RBI singles from Li-Jen Chu and Marabell later in the inning extended Akron’s lead to 6-0.

The RubberDucks strung together four straight singles in the sixth to plate two more runs and make it an 8-0 game.

Right-hander Aaron Civale (Win, 2-0) tossed five shutout innings before the Flying Squirrels struck back in the bottom of the sixth. Two batters after Jonah Arenado doubled to lead off the inning, Brandon Van Horn smacked an RBI triple to left center field to get Richmond on the scoreboard. The triple was Van Horn’s first career Double-A hit and RBI. He subsequently scored on a sacrifice fly from Hamlet Marte.

Akron rounded out the scoring with a solo homer by Nellie Rodriguez in the eighth and an RBI single by Johnson in the ninth.

The Flying Squirrels continue their series against the Akron RubberDucks on Saturday, when right-hander Brandon Lawson (1-0, 4.32 ERA) is scheduled to face Akron left-hander Tanner Tully (3-3, 3.76 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m., and coverage begins with the Flying Squirrels Pregame Warmup at 5:35.

Saturday is Faith Night at The Diamond. Gates open at 5:00, and fans can enjoy live music, pregame dance performances and player testimonials. Enjoy an In-Your-Face fireworks performance from up close and inside the fences after the game.

Friday’s Scout Night sleepover was postponed due to rain until Friday, June 28. Further details will be provided to scout groups by the Flying Squirrels.

Tickets are on sale now for the 2019 Eastern League All-Star Week presented by Genworth. The All-Star Week festivities begin on Sunday, July 7 with Mayor Levar Stoney’s All-Star Week Kickoff on Brown’s Island, followed by the All-Star Country Music Jam on Monday, July 8, headlined by Big & Rich with special guests Cowboy Troy and DJ Sinister at Virginia Credit Union LIVE! at Richmond Raceway. The Celebrity Home Run Derby is Tuesday, July 9 and the festivities wrap up with the 2019 Eastern League All-Star Game on Wednesday, July 10.

For tickets or more information, call 804-359-3866 (FUNN), visit SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets or stop by the Flying Squirrels box office.

Like this: Like Loading...



Pre-order for $20: click here.





The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history. Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is now available at a special pre-sale discounted price of $20. The book is expected to ship by June 10, 2019, and will retail for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Related Content

Shop Google