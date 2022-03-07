Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA hosting pet portrait fundraiser

Published Monday, Mar. 7, 2022, 1:45 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA is holding an online fundraiser called Perfectly Imperfect Portraits to raise funds to care for the 2,600+ animals the shelter takes in each year.

Donate $15 (or more), and SPCA will draw a portrait of your pet. The catch? They are much better at caring for animals than they are at drawing them.

The SPCA has an eager group of staff & volunteers waiting to try and turn your pet into art (or at least make you laugh). You may get one of their really great artists, but let’s be honest, you’ll most likely get someone who can’t draw to save their life.

“This is a wonderful way to support your local animal shelter and memorialize your pet, or that of a loved one. It’s always fun to see what the staff and volunteers create. All proceeds from the fundraiser go directly towards carding for the pets in our care,” said RHSPCA Executive Director Huck Nawaz.

How it works:

1. Donate

Donate $15, or more, for each pet you want drawn

If doing it through the RHSPCA website, rhspca.org/donate, select “Pet Portrait Fundraiser” when asked to “Choose a Fund.”

For Paypal, write Pet Portrait Fundraiser in the notes.

Email a photo of your pet, or pets, to tcorbin@rhspca.org.

2. Wait

The RHSPCA will assign one of their volunteer “artists” to recreate your pet’s photo. Skill levels and results will vary, but that’s the fun of it. You never know what you’ll get! The process takes one week.

3. Love

They’ll send you an email with your amazing, fun, finished pet portrait! If the artist creates a digital portrait, they will email you the file. If it’s a physical portrait, the RHSPCA will email you a photo with the option to pick up your commissioned piece at the shelter.