Road near I-66/I-81 interchange reopens after blast from nearby quarry throws rocks into roadway
Update: Wednesday, 3:39 p.m. That didn’t take long.
Northbound and southbound Route 340/522 (Winchester Road) in Warren County have reopened in Warren County following cleanup from a blast at a nearby quarry.
Northbound and southbound Route 340/522 (Winchester Road) is closed just south of the Interstate 66 interchange in Warren County.
The eastbound I-66 off-ramp at exit 6 (Front Royal) is also closed. These closures are due to rocks and debris on the roadway from a blast at a nearby quarry. Road cleanup and reopening will take place after an investigation of the incident, which was reported about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Northbound Route 340/522 traffic is being detoured onto Route 637 (Guard Hill Road) west, Route 609 (Ritenour Hollow Road) north and Route 627 (Reliance Road) east to return to Route 340/522.
There is no detour for southbound Route 340/522. Traffic will need to divert onto I-66 or turn around at the interchange.