Richmond Flying Squirrels fall in Somerset: Losing streak now at four

The Richmond Flying Squirrels surrendered four home runs and lost to the Somerset Patriots, 9-3, on Thursday night at TD Bank Ballpark for their fourth straight loss.

The Flying Squirrels (21-18) have given up eight homers in the first three games of the road series to the Patriots (25-13).

Richmond took a 1-0 lead in the first inning courtesy of a bases-loaded walk from Andres Angulo with Ken Waldichuk on the mound. Waldichuk allowed three walks out of the first seven batters he faced.

After starter Sean Hjelle left the ballgame in the first inning, Ronnie Williams (Loss, 3-3) entered for the Flying Squirrels. Donny Sands hit a three-run homer that vaulted Somerset ahead, 3-1. Sands has hit four home runs in the series.

The Patriots extended the lead to 4-1 in the third inning off a solo home run from Osvaldo Cabrera.

The Flying Squirrels carved into the lead to make it 4-2 with a solo home run from Jacob Heyward in the fourth inning. Heyward now has four home runs on the season, all of them have come on the road.

David Villar launched a solo home run to left field to chip the deficit to 4-3 in the fifth inning. Villar is now tied for the Flying Squirrels lead in home runs with six on the season and leads the team with 18 RBIs.

The Patriots stormed back in the fifth inning with a two-RBI double from Diego Castillo and a sacrifice fly from Sands, pushing Somerset’s advantage to 7-3.

Michael Beltre widened the lead for Somerset to 8-4 with a solo home run in the sixth inning.

Cabrera followed up with his second home run of the game in the seventh inning, hoisting the lead to 9-3.

Williams finished the night with 3.2 innings, allowing three runs (one earned), three hits and three walks with three strikeouts for Richmond.

In his Double-A debut, Patriots’ starter Ken Waldichuk pitched 4.2 innings, allowing three runs, three hits and five walks with seven strikeouts. Somerset’s bullpen held Richmond hitless and compiled five strikeouts between Nick Green (Win, 1-0) and Ron Marinaccio.

The Flying Squirrels and Patriots square off Friday night for game four of the series with first pitch at 7:05 p.m. Right-hander Janson Junk (1-1, 0.93) is expected to start for Somerset opposed by right-hander Trenton Toplikar (1-1, 3.18) for Richmond.

The Flying Squirrels are back at The Diamond for a six-game series against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies from June 29-July 4. Tickets for the upcoming homestand go on sale starting Thursday at 9 a.m.

Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-3866 or in person at the Flying Squirrels offices.

