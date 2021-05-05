Richmond Flying Squirrels drop 2021 season opener

The Richmond Flying Squirrels returned to action – after a 610-day wait – on Tuesday night at The Diamond, falling to the Hartford Yard Goats, 6-3.

Although the crowd was limited to 2,943 fans due to health and safety guidelines, the Flying Squirrels (0-1) opened their season in front of a sellout crowd for the 11th consecutive season.

Rain delayed baseball’s return to The Diamond by an extra 39 minutes before Tristan Beck tossed the first pitch for the Flying Squirrels since Sept. 2, 2019.

Beck (0-1) cruised through the first two innings before a single and an error set up a three-run homer by Hartford’s Elehuris Montero in the third inning.

In his Double-A debut, Beck allowed three runs (two earned) over 4.0 innings with three strikeouts.

The Yard Goats (1-0) added three more runs in the sixth with an error, an RBI double by Matt McLaughlin and a run-scoring single by Todd Czinege to pull ahead, 6-1.

Hartford starter Ryan Rolison (1-0) struck out seven and allowed one run on three hits in 5.0 innings in his Double-A debut.

Richmond opened the scoring in the first inning. Heliot Ramos led off the frame with a single and later scored on a double by David Villar.

Andres Angulo closed the gap to 6-3 with a two-run single in the bottom of the ninth inning.

Villar finished the game 1-for-3 with a double, a walk, a run scored and an RBI.

The Flying Squirrels and Yard Goats continue the series on Wednesday night. Left-hander Sam Long will start on the mound for Richmond, opposed by Hartford right-hander Garrett Schilling. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

Wednesday’s game is a Salute to Service Industry, and the Flying Squirrels will honor restaurant and hospitality workers who make RVA’s food scene great. Wednesdays this season are also for Wine & K9s.

Fans can enjoy $5 glasses of wine and $6 wine slushies from 5:30-7 p.m. and dogs are admitted free for every Wednesday home game (please request a dog-friendly seating section if accompanied by a pet).

Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

