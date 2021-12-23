Rep. Ben Cline announces service academy nominations for the Class of 2026
Congressman Ben Cline (R-VA-06) has announced the names of the students in the Sixth District of Virginia whom he has nominated to join the Class of 2026 at one of four U.S. service academies.
Applicants to the U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. Military Academy, U.S. Air Force Academy, and U.S. Merchant Marine Academy require a nomination from a member of Congress or another nominating authority. Nominees are listed below alphabetically.
“One of the most important responsibilities I have as the Representative for Virginia’s Sixth District is the nomination of high school seniors and others to one of four United States Service Academies,” Cline said. “Understanding this, I spent the past several months meeting individually with each interested applicant. The passion for service and love of country that these students exuded was truly inspiring, and I am pleased to announce today the names of those I have nominated to each Academy. I offer these students my sincere congratulations and wish them the best of luck throughout the rest of the admissions process.”
Sixth District nominations for the Class of 2026
United States Naval Academy
- Charles Armes, senior at Heritage High School and a resident of Lynchburg
- Darian Belisle, freshman at Mary Baldwin University and a resident of Staunton
- Zachary Hodgen, senior at Wilson Memorial High School and a resident of Fishersville
- Seamus Looney, senior at Rockbridge High School and a resident of Lexington
- Logan Perry, senior at Stuarts Draft High School and a resident of Stuarts Draft
- Weston Rogers, freshman at James Madison University and a resident of Harrisonburg
- Alice Sherman, senior at Patrick Henry High School and a resident of Roanoke
- Patrick Uhlenkott, freshman at Franciscan University of Steubenville and a resident of Front Royal
- Jacob Warner, senior at The New Community School and a resident of Rockbridge
United States Military Academy
- Kameron Burns, senior at Heritage High School and a resident of Lynchburg
- Lance Dorman, senior at Fishburne Military School and a resident of New Market
- Nathan Haskins, senior at Skyline High School and a resident of Front Royal
- Cadless Jarvis, senior at Fishburne Military School and a resident of Waynesboro
- Robert Miller, senior at William Byrd High School and a resident of Roanoke
- Noah Miller, senior at Turner Ashby High School and a resident of Bridgewater
- Kaiden Minter, senior at Northside High School and a resident of Roanoke
- Andrew Sakamoto, senior at Hidden Valley High School and a resident of Roanoke
- Dillon Stowers, senior at Liberty Christian Academy and a resident of Lynchburg
- McKenna Vess, senior at Wilson Memorial High School and a resident of Waynesboro
United States Air Force Academy
- Bradley Colkitt, senior at Jefferson Forest High School and a resident of Lynchburg
- Jarred Newcomb, senior at Jefferson Forest High School and a resident of Forest
- Jakob Presley, freshman at Lord Fairfax Community College and a resident of Maurertown
- Mariela Ruiz, senior at Waynesboro High School and a resident of Waynesboro
- Francis Treutlein, senior at Warren County High School and a resident of Linden
United States Merchant Marine Academy
- Connor Wolfe, senior at Parry McCluer High School and a resident of Buena Vista