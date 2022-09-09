Preview: Virginia Tech looks to get back on track, hosts Boston College

The Virginia Tech football team will look for its first win of the season on Saturday night when the Hokies welcome Boston College for their home opener. Tech was stunned at Old Dominion last Friday to open the season 0-1, while the Eagles lost 22-21 to Rutgers, blowing a 14-6 halftime lead. This is ACC opener for both teams as they look to rebound and gain some momentum early on in the season.

Here’s what to know:

Where to watch?

The game will air at 8 p.m. ET, and you can watch it on the ACC Network.

What to know about VT

Grant Wells averaged an interception every nine passes in that shocking loss at ODU. The offense didn’t play all that bad, but double-digit penalties and poor execution when it mattered did the Hokies in. The defense was a bright spot though and looked the part, but now it is up to the offense to get things going. Wells is going to have to be sharper … or his leash will get shorter and shorter.

What to know about BC

The Eagles’ QB, Phil Jurkovec, is a talented player with a real chance to play on Sundays in the NFL. But he also threw two interceptions in the opener and needs to clean things up. Additionally, the running game was horrendous against Rutgers, recording just 29 yards. BC also allowed 212 rushing yards. Similarly to Tech, it was just a game where the execution was off. Chalk it up to early-season rustiness.

Prediction

VT 21, BC 17