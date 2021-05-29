President’s budget Includes funding For Chesapeake Bay restoration, Norfolk Harbor project

President Joe Biden has released his proposed Fiscal Year 2022 Budget. Second District Congresswoman Elaine Luria issued the following statement highlighting two important projects for Coastal Virginia.

“I’m glad to see the president’s budget include $90.5 million for the Environmental Protection Agency’s Chesapeake Bay Program, which is vital in the ongoing work to keep the bay clean and thriving for future generations.

“Also included in the president’s budget is $83 million, and the necessary authorization, to complete the Norfolk Harbor deepening and widening project. This project will have a significant impact on national maritime trade and on our local economy. The Port of Virginia is already a powerful economic engine for the region, supporting more than 400,000 jobs and the new project will ensure the safe and timely passage of larger commercial and military vessels through Norfolk Harbor.

“I look forward to reviewing the president’s budget in greater detail and working with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle as the budget process moves forward.”

