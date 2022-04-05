augusta free press news

Podcast: UVA baseball coach Brian O'Connor on his team's 25-3 start

Published Tuesday, Apr. 5, 2022, 12:17 pm

UVA baseball coach Brian O’Connor celebrates the team’s 5-2 win over Dallas Baptist that sent the ‘Hoos to the 2021 College World Series. Photo courtesy UVA Athletics.

UVA baseball coach Brian O’Connor joins the “Jerry Ratcliffe Show” to talk about his team’s 25-3 start, big crowds at Disharoon Park, what’s fueling the power surge, and a tough next couple of weeks for the Cavaliers.

Virginia is ranked as high as second nationally in this week’s college baseball polls.

The ‘Hoos host Liberty on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at The Dish.


