Podcast: UVA baseball coach Brian O’Connor on his team’s 25-3 start

UVA baseball coach Brian O’Connor joins the “Jerry Ratcliffe Show” to talk about his team’s 25-3 start, big crowds at Disharoon Park, what’s fueling the power surge, and a tough next couple of weeks for the Cavaliers.

Virginia is ranked as high as second nationally in this week’s college baseball polls.

The ‘Hoos host Liberty on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at The Dish.

