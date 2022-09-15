Pittsylvania County: Motorcyclist dead after police pursuit ends in head-on crash with tractor-trailer
Virginia State Police is investigating a motorcycle pursuit that ended with a fatal crash. The crash occurred on Tuesday at 11:41 p.m. on Route 29 in Pittsylvania County.
The traffic pursuit began when a Virginia State Police trooper in Campbell County attempted to stop a Suzuki GSXR 600 for reckless driving. The trooper activated his emergency equipment, and the motorcycle refused to stop and sped away.
The pursuit continued into Pittsylvania County, where the motorcycle crossed into the northbound lanes of Route 29. The motorcycle was traveling south in the northbound lanes at a high rate of speed, when it struck a 2018 International tractor-trailer, head-on.
James Lee Holley, 37, of Graham, N.C., drove the Suzuki. Holley was wearing his helmet and died at the scene.
The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured, and the roadway was closed for an extended period due to a fuel leak from the truck.
The Virginia State Police Crash Investigation and Motor Carrier Teams responded to assist with the crash investigation.
The crash remains under investigation.