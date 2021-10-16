Pitt seizes control early, rolls to easy 28-7 win over Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech jumped into the national rankings after its season-opening win over North Carolina. A 28-7 Homecoming loss to Pitt on Saturday dropped the Hokies to .500 at the midway point.

And it wasn’t that close. Pitt (5-1, 2-0 ACC) held Tech (3-3, 1-1 ACC) to 224 total yards, and Hokies QB Braxton Burmeister was 11-of-32 for 134 yards.

The only question after this one is: how in hell did the Panthers give up 44 in a home loss to Western Michigan last month?

This was an effort from a Pitt team that looks to be on a collision course with Wake Forest in the unlikeliest ACC Championship Game ever.

Kenny Pickett, getting love as a dark horse Heisman candidate, threw for 203 yards. Israel Abanikanda put up 140 yards on the ground on 21 attempts, as the Panthers put up 208 yards on the ground on the day.

Defensively, Pitt held Tech to a meager 90 yards on the ground.

It was 21-0 Pitt at the half, and 28-0 after a Vincent Davis 5-yard TD run six minutes into the third quarter.

Tech finally got on the board at the 6:33 mark of the third, on a 2-yard TD pass from Burmeister to Tayvion Robinson.

The Hokies only got into Pitt territory one more time the rest of the way, turning it over on downs at the Panthers 37 with 3:53 to go in the third.

Story by Chris Graham