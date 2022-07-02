Paramount to stage two performances of Annie Jr. presented by students in musical theater camp

Crystal Graham
Last updated:

the paramount theaterLocal performing arts academy DMR Adventures will stage two performances of Annie Jr. at The Paramount Theater in Charlottesville on Saturday, July 30 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

The performances are the result of a week-long musical theater camp with more than 60 area students participating.

The comic strip heroine takes center stage in one of the world’s most award-winning musicals.

Tickets are on sale now with prices ranging from $8-$20. at www.theparamount.net


Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.