Paramount to stage two performances of Annie Jr. presented by students in musical theater camp
Local performing arts academy DMR Adventures will stage two performances of Annie Jr. at The Paramount Theater in Charlottesville on Saturday, July 30 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.
The performances are the result of a week-long musical theater camp with more than 60 area students participating.
The comic strip heroine takes center stage in one of the world’s most award-winning musicals.
Tickets are on sale now with prices ranging from $8-$20. at www.theparamount.net