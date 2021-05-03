Paramount Theater returning to live performances with June 26 concert

The Paramount Theater will open her doors for the first Paramount Presents live on-stage event since March 2020 for The Jason Burke Band and Paulo Franco & The Freightliners on Saturday, June 26 at 7 p.m.

The Jason Burke Band and Paulo Franco & The Freightliners kick off the summer, and the 15-month hiatus of Paramount Presents events, with this concert featuring two regional bands who are sure to get the house rockin’ with their bluesy, country, rock ‘n’ roll sound.

Jason Burke Band plays unapologetic, bluesy rock with a dash of country and a whole lot of heart. Known for spirited covers of ‘60s and ‘70s artists, Jason has released two recordings, 2013’s “Just a County Down (EP)” and 2015’s “Burning Daylight (LP).”

The first full-length recording as a band is in development now, with a release date of 2022. The band’s current lineup includes Caroline Kirby (vocals, percussion), Gene Temple (bass, steel guitars), Bill Staton (guitars, vocals), and Jason Burke on guitars, harmonica, and vocals.

The Freightliners are Paulo Franco’s backing band. They are Jimmy Slagle – lead guitar and vocals, Dave Hess – drums and vocals, and Doug Thompson – bass. They bring intensity to each performance, utilizing blistering guitar solos and crisp vocal harmonies. They provide the accompaniment and groove to Paulo’s original music, bringing a fresh and unique interpretation to the songs you hear on the albums.

Drawing their name from the legendary song by Townes Van Zandt, The Freightliners are a band that find themselves at home as a country, rock, alt+country, or blues outfit. In addition to Paulo’s original music, The Freightliners bring a catalog of covers from artists that influence their sound including The Dead, The Stones, Townes Van Zandt, Uncle Tupelo, Blind Faith, and a whole bunch more.

Tickets for this performance are on sale to Paramount Star Circle Members on Monday, to Paramount Members on Wednesday, and to the general public on Friday. Tickets may be reserved online at www.theparamount.net or in person at the Box Office from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday and Friday and one hour before each event.

Tickets may also be purchased on Wednesday and Friday during Box Office hours by calling The Paramount’s Box Office at 434.979.1333.

