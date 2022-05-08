Pamplin Historical Park to host third annual Breakthrough Car Show

Pamplin Historical Park & The National Museum of the Civil War Soldier will host the third annual Breakthrough Car Show on Saturday, May 14 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.. in partnership with the Car Club Council of Central Virginia and supporting sponsors Gary’s Automotive Again, Southside Electric Cooperative, Strosnider Chevrolet and the Virginia Motorsports Park.

All can experience the sights and sounds of automobiles and trucks from yesteryear to the aerodynamic super cars of today. The Breakthrough Car Show is an open show with participant judging. All makes, models and years are welcome. Multiple classes to include; cars, trucks, imports, commercial and military vehicles will result in over 60 awards plus the coveted “Best in Show” award.

There are two new awards being offered this year being the “Clay Drnec Preservation Award” and the “Chairman’s Award.” Named after automotive collector and enthusiast Clay Drnec who passed away in 2021, this preservation award will be selected and presented by his wife and son who survive him. Clay and his wife Cheryl participated in numerous car shows and judging for many years with the Antique Automobile Club of America and other others to include the Lake Mirror Classic Concours & Car Show in Lakeland, Florida. The “Chairman’s Award” will be presented by Dinwiddie County Board of Supervisors Chairman, Harrison A. Moody.

The day of show vehicle registration is 8-11 a.m. at $20 per vehicle, and spectators are invited to park and explore the show for free. A reduced half price admission is available for the day to enter and experience the 424-acre Pamplin Historical Park’s museums and battlefield.

The first 150 registered participants will receive goody bags, dash plaques and food vendor coupons. Participants are eligible for great door prizes from sponsors as well. Participants and the public both can join in raffles, a silent auction, music, drinks, food and more will be available from vendors. Special optional cruiser parking is only $1 per vehicle. This event is rain or shine.

The show will be held on the lawn of the historic Hart Farm at 6955 Duncan Road in Petersburg, Virginia, just 30 minutes from Richmond, and about an hour from Williamsburg or the Jamestown Settlement. The Hart Farm house was constructed in the mid 1800s in the original Gothic Revival style and today features a recreated barn. The land saw fighting in two battles including the decisive Breakthrough Battle of April 2, 1865 which resulted in the evacuation of both Petersburg and Richmond during the American Civil War.

All proceeds from this event benefit Pamplin Historical Park. Additional sponsors include Advance Auto Parts, Autozone, Coastal Virginia Auto Show, Dalton Watson Books , Griot’s Garage , Hagerty Insurance , J. C. Taylor Insurance , JEGS , Lincoln Electric , Meguiar’s , Moss Motors , Motorbooks , O’Reilly’s Auto Parts , NAPA, RockAuto.com , Stoner Car Care , Top Flight Automotive, Tractor Supply Company, White Post Restorations.

