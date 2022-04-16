Page County: Luray intersection improvements begin April 20

Published Saturday, Apr. 16, 2022, 11:58 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Construction is scheduled to begin Wednesday, April 20, on improvements at three intersections in the town of Luray in Page County.

The project, which is expected to take about eight months to complete, will enhance safety and improve traffic flow at:

Northcott Drive and West Main Street (Route 211 Business) – A roundabout will be built at this intersection with 18-foot pavement width and an 18-foot truck apron. West Main Street will be 36 feet wide with curb and gutter at the roundabout entrance.

– A roundabout will be built at this intersection with 18-foot pavement width and an 18-foot truck apron. West Main Street will be 36 feet wide with curb and gutter at the roundabout entrance. Northcott Drive and Route 211/340 (Lee Highway) – Northcott Drive will be realigned to eliminate a small hill, and will have a concrete sidewalk on both sides. The intersection will feature a traffic island and a right-turn lane from Northcott onto Route 211/340.

– Northcott Drive will be realigned to eliminate a small hill, and will have a concrete sidewalk on both sides. The intersection will feature a traffic island and a right-turn lane from Northcott onto Route 211/340. West Main Street (Route 211 Business) at Route 211/340 (Lee Highway)– A concrete median will allow only right-in and right-out turns at this intersection. Left-turns from West Main Street onto Route 211/340 will be eliminated.

When construction begins on April 20, Northcott Drive will be closed between West Main Street and Route 211/340. The closure will allow contractors to make roadway improvements and construct a portion of the roundabout. During this phase of construction, Northcott Drive traffic will be detoured to the south and will use the intersection of West Main and Route 211/340. The remainder of the roundabout will be constructed during other phases of the project.

Throughout construction, motorists should be alert for lane closures and traffic lane shifts. The Virginia Department of Transportation will provide traffic and construction updates throughout the project.

VDOT awarded a $1,646,596.00 construction contract to General Excavation Inc. of Warrenton, Va. The project is scheduled for completion in December 2022. All work is weather permitting.

Additional information about the Luray intersections project is found on the VDOT website at: www.virginiadot.org/projects/staunton/page_county_8211_route_211-340,_west_main_street,_northcott_drive_8211_roundabout_and_intersection_improvements.asp.

Like this: Like Loading...