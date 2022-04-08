One dead in officer-involved shooting in Rockingham County

The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation Culpeper Field Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Rockingham County.

At approximately 9 a.m. on Thursday, the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office became engaged in a pursuit with an individual who fled from deputies. The Sheriff’s Office terminated their involvement in the pursuit. A short time later, deputies located the suspect vehicle stopped in the 6660 block of Spring Creek Road in Bridgewater.

As deputies approached the vehicle’s driver, Christopher A. Miller, 37, of Rockingham County, exited his vehicle with a gun and fired several rounds at the deputies. The deputies returned fire.

Miller died at the scene. His remains were transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Roanoke for examination and autopsy.

Several of the deputies’ patrol vehicles and a bystander’s vehicle were struck by gunfire. No law enforcement were injured; nor was the bystander.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time.

