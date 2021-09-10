ODU-Hampton Preview: Time, streaming info, game notes
ODU hosts Hampton on Saturday, Sept. 11 in the home opener at Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium.
|Old Dominion (0-1, 0-0 C-USA) vs. Hampton (1-0, 0-0 Big South)
|Date
|Saturday, Sept. 11 • 7 p.m. • Norfolk, Va. • Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium
|Where to Watch
|ESPN3
|Listen
|ODU Sports Radio Network
|Series
|ODU leads 5-0
|Game Notes
|Old Dominion Hampton
Game Notes
- Ricky Rahne will make his home head coaching debut against the Pirates.
- The game will be a WhiteOut. Fans are asked to wear white. It will also be Salute to Service night. There will be a parachute jump team delivering the game ball before the coin toss.
- Fans can check out the new and improved Kaufman Mall. Kaufman mall, located a short walk from S.B. Ballard Stadium will have a beer garden, food for sale by Aramark, a mobile truck with a giant TV screen to watch the early college football games of the day, and pregame entertainment featuring the Deloreans starting at 3:45 p.m.
- ODU fell last Friday at Wake Forest in the season opener, 42-10. Hampton defeated Virginia Union 42-28 in its season opener last Saturday night.
- Elijah Davis rushed for 69 yards and Blake Watson added 55 to lead ODU’s ground attack at Wake Forest. ODU rushed for 145 against the Demon Deacons
- Quarterback turned wide receiver Stone Smartt caught three passes for 26 yards, and returned two kickoffs for 52 yards, including a 39-yarder in the second half.
- Linebacker Jordan Young had a team-high with nine tackles in the opener. He is fourth in school history with 255 career tackles. He is 85 stops away from tying Craig Wilkins‘ school record of 340 career tackles.
- Senior kicker Nick Rice got ODU on the board in the first quarter with a 38 yard field goal. It was the 45th field goal of his career.
- ODU had 30 players play on Friday at Wake Forest that never played in a college game as a Monarch. Twenty two players played in an NCAA Division I game for the first time.