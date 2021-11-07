augusta free press news

Northam announces administration appointments

Augusta Free Press

Published Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, 9:16 am

virginia politics
(© cbies – stock.adobe.com)

Gov. Ralph Northam announced additional appointments on Friday.

Board of Directors of the Virginia Tourism Authority

  • Sunny Shah of Roanoke, Hotel Owner and Operator, Baymont Inn & Suites

Board of Health Professions

  • Barry J. Alvarez of Falls Church, Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist
  • Sheila E. Battle* of Chesterfield, Human Services Professional, The Battlestation
  • Mitchell Davis of Salem, Regional Vice President of Operations, Saber Healthcare
  • Ann Tucker Gleason of Zion Crossroads
  • Michael Hayter of Abingdon, Licensed Clinical Social Worker, Appalachian Clinical Services
  • Scott Hickey, MD of Maidens, Emergency Medicine Physician
  • Steve Karras* of Roanoke, Veterinarian-in-charge, Cave Spring Veterinary Clinic
  • Sarah T. Melton, PharmD, BCPP, of Bristol, Professor of Pharmacy Practice, Gatton College of Pharmacy, East Tennessee State University
  • Susan Brown Wallace, PhD of York County, Licensed Clinical and School Psychologist

Joint Leadership Council of Veterans Service Organizations

  • LTC John R. Clickener, USMC (Ret.) of Henrico, Legislative Officer, Marine Corps League Department of Virginia
  • Preston Curry* of Midlothian, Board Member, Paralyzed Veterans of America
  • Kevin Hoffman* of Blackstone, Army National Guard
  • LTC Daniel E. Karnes of Virginia, Retired, U.S. Army

Virginia Nuclear Energy Consortium Authority

  • Richard L. Diddams Jr* of Bedford, Executive Director, Center for Engineering Research and Education, Liberty University
  • Eugene S. Grecheck* of Midlothian, Consultant
  • Andrew Hutton* of Yorktown, Principal Scientist, Jefferson Lab
  • Scott Kopple* of Alexandria, Senior Director Government Relations, BWX Technologies, Inc.
  • Daniel G. Stoddard of Richmond, Senior Vice President, Chief Nuclear Officer, and President, Contracted Assets, Dominion Energy

Virginia Outdoors Foundation

  • Adetokunboh O. “Ali” Afonja of Hampton, Owner, Family Restoration Services, Home of the Children’s Fitness Academy, LLC
  • Elizabeth Hinton Crowther of Reedville, President Emerita, Rappahannock Community College
  • Elsie Delva-Smith of Saluda, Director of Diversity, Equity, and Belonging, Christchurch School

*denotes reappointment