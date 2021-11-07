Northam announces administration appointments
Gov. Ralph Northam announced additional appointments on Friday.
Board of Directors of the Virginia Tourism Authority
- Sunny Shah of Roanoke, Hotel Owner and Operator, Baymont Inn & Suites
Board of Health Professions
- Barry J. Alvarez of Falls Church, Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist
- Sheila E. Battle* of Chesterfield, Human Services Professional, The Battlestation
- Mitchell Davis of Salem, Regional Vice President of Operations, Saber Healthcare
- Ann Tucker Gleason of Zion Crossroads
- Michael Hayter of Abingdon, Licensed Clinical Social Worker, Appalachian Clinical Services
- Scott Hickey, MD of Maidens, Emergency Medicine Physician
- Steve Karras* of Roanoke, Veterinarian-in-charge, Cave Spring Veterinary Clinic
- Sarah T. Melton, PharmD, BCPP, of Bristol, Professor of Pharmacy Practice, Gatton College of Pharmacy, East Tennessee State University
- Susan Brown Wallace, PhD of York County, Licensed Clinical and School Psychologist
Joint Leadership Council of Veterans Service Organizations
- LTC John R. Clickener, USMC (Ret.) of Henrico, Legislative Officer, Marine Corps League Department of Virginia
- Preston Curry* of Midlothian, Board Member, Paralyzed Veterans of America
- Kevin Hoffman* of Blackstone, Army National Guard
- LTC Daniel E. Karnes of Virginia, Retired, U.S. Army
Virginia Nuclear Energy Consortium Authority
- Richard L. Diddams Jr* of Bedford, Executive Director, Center for Engineering Research and Education, Liberty University
- Eugene S. Grecheck* of Midlothian, Consultant
- Andrew Hutton* of Yorktown, Principal Scientist, Jefferson Lab
- Scott Kopple* of Alexandria, Senior Director Government Relations, BWX Technologies, Inc.
- Daniel G. Stoddard of Richmond, Senior Vice President, Chief Nuclear Officer, and President, Contracted Assets, Dominion Energy
Virginia Outdoors Foundation
- Adetokunboh O. “Ali” Afonja of Hampton, Owner, Family Restoration Services, Home of the Children’s Fitness Academy, LLC
- Elizabeth Hinton Crowther of Reedville, President Emerita, Rappahannock Community College
- Elsie Delva-Smith of Saluda, Director of Diversity, Equity, and Belonging, Christchurch School
*denotes reappointment